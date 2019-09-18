Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Snapchat post by Denver-area students refers to killing Jews

County Sheriff’s Office do not consider “exterminate the Jews” as a credible threat

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 18, 2019 10:32
1 minute read.
Denver skyline in winter

Denver skyline in winter. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

(JTA) — High school students in suburban Denver participated in a Snapchat post that referred to killing Jews.

In the post circulated over the weekend, three students at Cherry Creek High are shown wearing hats in a costume store. The text box below reads “Me and the boys bout to exterminate the Jews.”

A fourth student took the photo and distributed it. The students in the photo said they were not aware that the fourth student had added the caption.



The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation on Monday. Police officials said they did not consider the statement to “exterminate the Jews” as a credible threat, according to reports.



The school is working with the Anti-Defamation League to formulate a response and also investigating the incident, the Denver Post reported.



“Cherry Creek High School does not tolerate hateful speech or actions,” Principal Ryan Silva said in a letter sent to parents.“Our responsibility is to keep students safe and to provide a place where students of every race, ethnicity, religion, gender and sexual orientation feel safe, valued and supported.”


