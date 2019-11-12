Swastikas and hate messages sprayed on cars east of London

Antisemitic graffiti near a London Underground station. The graffiti reads “dirty f***ing Jew” beside an image of a swastika.. (photo credit: COURTESY COMMUNITY SECURITY TRUST)





Swastikas and anti-Semitic messages were found in Canvey Island, just east of London.

The messages were discovered on cars on Sunday morning, local media reported.In addition to swastikas, some messages read “Jews Out!” and an expletive.In the last decade, Orthodox communities from London’s Stamford neighborhood have made their homes in Canvey Island.

