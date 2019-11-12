Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Swastikas and hate messages sprayed on cars east of London

In the last decade, Orthodox communities from London’s Stamford neighborhood have made their homes in Canvey Island.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 12, 2019 04:00
Swastikas and anti-Semitic messages were found in Canvey Island, just east of London.

The messages were discovered on cars on Sunday morning, local media reported.



In addition to swastikas, some messages read “Jews Out!” and an expletive.



In the last decade, Orthodox communities from London’s Stamford neighborhood have made their homes in Canvey Island.


