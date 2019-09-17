Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Teenager sporting fake Hitler mustache performs Nazi salute near synagogue

In a video believed to be created with the TikTok app in Scotland, A teenager can be seen donning the infamous mustache and performing the Nazi salute near a synagogue

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
September 17, 2019 05:40
1 minute read.
German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A teenager in Scotland was filmed performing the Nazi salute in front of a local synagogue while wearing a fake Hitler mustache.

The STV station on Monday reported that the incident outside Giffnock & Newlands Synagogue, which was exposed in social networks but whose exact date is not known, is being treated as an anti-Semitic hate crime by local police.

“Police Scotland is aware of a video circulating online on various social media channels which shows a teenage boy conducting actions of an anti-Semitic nature outside a synagogue. Inquiries are ongoing to trace the persons responsible for making and distributing the video,” a police spokeswoman was quoted as telling STV.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the Jewish Chronicle later on Monday: “A 16-year-old-boy has been charged and is the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal and the Scottish Children’s Reporters Administration in connection with the incident.”

The video is believed to have been created via the TikTok social media video app and reportedly was circulated among students at the end of last week, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Paul Edlin, president of the Glasgow Jewish Representative Council, told STV: “The Glasgow Jewish Representative Council are appalled at this anti-Semitic hate crime and we understand that the police are pursuing it vigorously and hope that the alleged perpetrators will be brought to justice quickly.

“The fact that it is now posted on social media makes it an even more significant hate crime.”


