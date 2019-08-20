World's best anatomy book was designed by a Nazi: Is it ethical to use it?

The "Pernkopf Topographic Anatomy of Man," an anatomy book first published in 1937 by a Nazi doctor, continues to be the most common anatomy book used by the greatest modern surgeons. But its gruesome history has recently lead through leaders to ask: Is it ethical to use this book?



Eduard Pernkopf, author of the book commonly referred to as the "Pernkopf's Atlas," was an Austrian doctor who was also a passionate supporter of Adolf Hitler's National Socialist German Workers' Party, which allowed him to climb the ranks at the University of Vienna, and was appointed the Dean of the Medical Faculty.

Pernkopf expelled all Jewish members of the medical school, and in 1939, Nazi law dictated that the bodies of all executed prisoners be sent to the nearest department of anatomy for research and teaching purposes.For 18 hours a day, Pernkopf worked tirelessly, dissecting bodies of gays, lesbians, gypsies, political prisoners and Jews killed by the Nazis, as artists drew detailed colored images of their bodies. These drawings created what is considered today, "the best example of anatomical drawings in the world," BBC explained in a recent report.Pernkopf and the artists signed the book with their names, followed by the Nazi swastika and the SS insignia, though the latter was eventually removed from the book.In 2014, Dr. Susan E. Mackinnon of Washington University, St. Louis, a world renowned nerve surgeon, saved the leg of a patient using Pernkopf's book, which helped her trace a nerve and its branches, leading to a successful surgery.However, shortly after successfully performing the surgery, Mackinnon questioned the ethics of consulting Pernkopf's book, taking into consideration its grim history. She told BBC that the book's unrivaled accuracy helps "figure out which of the many small nerves that course through our body are potentially causing the pain."Bioethicist and Holocaust survivor Rabbi Joseph Polak of Boston University also related to the book: “I hate to say it, but the illustrations are beyond spectacular,” he said.Asked by Mackinnon about the ethics in using the book, Rabbi Polak told BBC that, "If this is going to heal this person and give them their life back, then there is no question that the atlas can be used."Pernkopf himself was held at an Allied POW camp for three years after the war and was never charged with a crime. He returned to Vienna to continue his work on the atlas until he died in 1955, with the fourth volume almost complete.

