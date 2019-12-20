Three students strangle co-pupil in antisemitic attack in Berlin

Berlin police announced that three teenage students assaulted a fellow 14-year-old pupil on Thursday and taunted him in antisemitic terms while they strangled him. The student survived the assault.
According to a police press statement, the three assailants "are said to have tied him up and choked him while expressing anitsemitic abuse."
The statement added that “When a sports teacher noticed the attack, he immediately intervened and separated the three suspected attackers from the 14-year-old, who suffered from reddening of the throat. “
The attack occurred in the Berlin district of Tempelhof-Schöneberg. The police state authorities launched an investigation.
The city-state of Berlin, including its social democratic mayor Michael Müller, has been criticized for laxity toward rising Jew-hatred and antisemitic violence in the capital. Müller did not stop a pro-Hamas conference that took place in Berlin in December. The mayor rejected urgent appeals from Israel’s ambassador and human rights organizations to stop the antisemitic event.