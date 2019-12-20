Three students strangle co-pupil in antisemitic attack in Berlin

Berlin police announced that three teenage students assaulted a fellow 14-year-old pupil on Thursday and taunted him in antisemitic terms while they strangled him. The student survived the assault.





According to a police press statement, the three assailants "are said to have tied him up and choked him while expressing anitsemitic abuse."





The statement added that “When a sports teacher noticed the attack, he immediately intervened and separated the three suspected attackers from the 14-year-old, who suffered from reddening of the throat. “





The attack occurred in the Berlin district of Tempelhof-Schöneberg. The police state authorities launched an investigation.



