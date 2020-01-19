The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Two bills signed in New Jersey to fight against antisemitism

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills on Wednesday to counter the rise of antisemitism and hate crimes.

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
JANUARY 19, 2020 08:32
Emergency personnel and investigators work at the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle with two men around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., December 11, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
Emergency personnel and investigators work at the scene the day after an hours-long gun battle with two men around a kosher market in Jersey City, New Jersey, U.S., December 11, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)
On Wednesday, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed two bills to provide security funding for nonprofit organizations at risk of terrorist attacks and to expand the definition of domestic terrorism, Jewish News Syndicate reported.
The first bill plans to increase by $1 million New Jersey's funding for nonprofits at risk of terrorist attacks, which includes places of worship, as part of the State's Nonprofit Security Grant Pilot Program.
One of the sponsors of the bill, State Senate President Stephen Sweeney, said, “no individual, group or organization should be left vulnerable to any threats or acts of violence because of their race, religion or heritage. 
“Places of worship and any other locations that bring people together will be better protected with this support. We won’t allow bias or hate to intimidate anyone from practicing their religion or honoring their ethnic pride.”
The second bill expands the definition of crime of terrorism to include "persons who commit certain crimes with the purpose to influence or incite an act of terrorism against an individual based on the individual’s race, religion, sexual orientation, gender or creed," according to a governor's press release.
Those bills were signed following a rise of hate crimes and antisemitism in the State, including the December 2019 shooting in a kosher supermarket in Jersey City. In fact, a recently released report showed that hate crimes increased by 65% in the state in 2019.
“Our state and our nation are facing a rising tide of antisemitism and other forms of hatred,” said Murphy.
“We recently bore witness to how this can manifest itself in violence with the attack on our Jewish community in Jersey City. We must stand together against terrorism and recommit to the elimination of hate in all its forms in order to protect New Jerseyans and our country. This legislation is crucial to making it clear that hatred will not be tolerated in our state.”
Among those praising the bills was Joshua Cohen, director of government relations and external affairs for the Jewish Federations of New Jersey, who declared: “We have witnessed a disturbing increase in the number of incidents of hate and bigotry in New Jersey. No individual, group or organization should be left vulnerable to any threats or acts of violence because of their race, religion, country of origin, sexual or gender identity.
“We are grateful to our legislative leaders in the Assembly and Senate for championing initiatives which provide the necessary funding and protections our communities need most. We thank Governor Murphy for signing these bills into law, demonstrating that fighting hate is a shared value of all New Jerseyans.”



Tags antisemitism New Jersey Jersey City shooting
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep up the fight By JPOST EDITORIAL
How Naftali Bennett played his cards right By YAAKOV KATZ
On rulers and royal flushes of embarrassment By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Leave Iran to the Americans By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
3 Iran threatens retaliation against Greece for US use of military bases
Iran displays its arsenal of missiles
4 Three pro-Iranian militia fighters killed in strike on T4
Syrian air defence batteries responding to what the Syrian state media said were Israeli missiles targeting Damascus, in a picture taken early on January 21st, 2019
5 IRGC arrest person who uploaded video of missile striking Ukrainian plane
Women facing down soldiers in Tehran at a protest following the downing of a Ukrainian airliner
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by