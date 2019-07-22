Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

UK Labour Party launches new website to combat antisemitism

The new website was accompanied by an e-mail to all Labour members by Jeremy Corbyn outlining a party plan to overcome the antisemitism problem plaguing the party.

By ALEX WINSTON
July 22, 2019 04:20
2 minute read.
UK Labour Party launches new website to combat antisemitism

Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

The UK Labour Party has launched a new website aiming to combat antisemitism within the party.

The homepage of the website includes a video from party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking in August 2018 in which he acknowledges that whilst the party has suffered from antisemitic incidents, it amounts to a very small number of Labour members and supporters.

The website, entitled “No Place For Antisemitism”, states that its aim is to provide "Labour members and supporters with some basic tools" to overcome antisemitism.

An e-mail was also sent out to all members of the party alongside the launch of the website in which Corbyn wrote, "We must face up to the unsettling truth that a small number of Labour members hold antisemitic views."

The British daily The Guardian quoted Corbyn in the email as saying the Labour movement needed to “educate ourselves and each other to better stand in solidarity with and unite all those facing oppression and discrimination. That’s why we are launching education materials for our members and supporters to help them confront bigotry, wherever it arises."

Corbyn continued, “Over the coming months, the party will produce educational materials on a number of specific forms of racism and bigotry. Our first materials are on antisemitism, recognising that anti-Jewish bigotry has reared its head in our movement. Hatred towards Jewish people is rising in many parts of the world. Our party is not immune from that poison – and we must drive it out from our movement.”


The website launch followed a BBC Panorama documentary in which several whistle-blowers accused Labour senior officials of interfering with the party’s antisemitism investigations and grossly misleading the public about their handling of mounting complaints.

It also followed calls from several Jewish groups for Labour to confront the problem and for independent investigations into Labour's handling of the antisemitism crisis plaguing the party.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews wrote in a letter that Labour was “letting off” people accused of antisemitism, after a leaked draft of its disciplinary process showed that some members could avoid punishment in serious cases where they had apologized and agreed to undergo education.

On Monday, Corbyn is set to meet with his shadow cabinet to discuss the ongoing antisemitism problem in Labour.

Ilanit Chernick contributed to this story.


Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Journey to Heaven: Leila Leah Bronner
July 22, 2019
Bible scholar, historian Leila Bronner dies at 89

By JULIE GRUENBAUM-FAX

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings