UK Labour Party launches new website to combat antisemitism

Britain's opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
X
The UK Labour Party has launched a new website aiming to combat antisemitism within the party.
The homepage of the website includes a video from party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaking in August 2018 in which he acknowledges that whilst the party has suffered from antisemitic incidents, it amounts to a very small number of Labour members and supporters.
The website, entitled “No Place For Antisemitism”, states that its aim is to provide "Labour members and supporters with some basic tools" to overcome antisemitism.
An e-mail was also sent out to all members of the party alongside the launch of the website in which Corbyn wrote, "We must face up to the unsettling truth that a small number of Labour members hold antisemitic views."
The British daily The Guardian
quoted Corbyn in the email as saying the Labour movement needed to “educate ourselves and each other to better stand in solidarity with and unite all those facing oppression and discrimination. That’s why we are launching education materials for our members and supporters to help them confront bigotry, wherever it arises."
Corbyn continued, “Over the coming months, the party will produce educational materials on a number of specific forms of racism and bigotry. Our first materials are on antisemitism, recognising that anti-Jewish bigotry has reared its head in our movement. Hatred towards Jewish people is rising in many parts of the world. Our party is not immune from that poison – and we must drive it out from our movement.”
The website launch followed a BBC Panorama documentary in which several whistle-blowers accused Labour senior officials of interfering with the party’s antisemitism investigations and grossly misleading the public about their handling of mounting complaints.
It also followed calls from several Jewish groups
for Labour to confront the problem and for independent investigations into Labour's handling of the antisemitism crisis plaguing the party.
The Board of Deputies of British Jews wrote in a letter that Labour was “letting off” people accused of antisemitism, after a leaked draft of its disciplinary process showed that some members could avoid punishment in serious cases where they had apologized and agreed to undergo education.
On Monday, Corbyn is set to meet with his shadow cabinet to discuss the ongoing antisemitism problem in Labour. Ilanit Chernick contributed to this story.
