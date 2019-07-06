UK Labour antisemitism: Turmoil as top lawyer departs, contentious retweet

Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn listens to speeches during the Labour party Conference in Brighton, Britain, September 24, 2017..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The UK Labour party's response to antisemitism is in turmoil after its top lawyer stepped down from his role on Friday, The Independent reported.
Gordon Nardell QC, a key figure hired by the party last year to help tackle Labour's disturbing antisemitism problem, added to the renewed pressure the party was facing this week, following a contentious retweet by the party's incoming head of membership, Jules Rutherford on Thursday.
Rutherford, who is due to start the job on Monday, shared a tweet by 'Jack Jazz' which claimed antisemitism allegations against party members are being used as a “political weapon” to “smear” party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
The tweet included a video in which Professor Norman Finkelstein described the antisemitism claims as "witch-hunt hysteria" and was subsequently removed from Rutherford's feed following a request for comment from Labour by PoliticsHome.
Labour has been in damage control for some time over rampant antisemitism allegations and will now be forced to find a new lawyer to defend the party, following Mr Nardell’s departure.
Party sources told The Independent
that a documentary which is set to be aired on the BBC's Panorama program is said to contain further damaging allegations about antisemitism. This, according to the sources, may have led Nardell to quit.
The documentary has the party leadership “running around in panic,” sources quoted by The Independent
said.
“Gordon Nardell’s tenure as General Consel will be remarkable only for the absolute chaos and political manipulation within the Governance and Legal Unit that took place on his watch," a spokesperson for the Jewish Labour movement (JLM) said.
“The party leadership’s total failure to address anti-Jewish racism has led to the EHRC [Equality and Human Rights Commission] launching a statutory investigation into institutional racism following JLM’s referral. It is unsurprising that he has now resigned."
“The leadership must be held accountable for the culture of harassment, intimidation and causal racism that has gripped the Party, and follow Nardell’s example.”
JLM chair Mike Katz tweeted earlier on Friday that the retweet by Labour's incoming head of membership, Jules Rutherford, was “just awful, but who's surprised?”
“This is why EHRC are investigating the Party for institutional anti-Jewish racism," he said. "In today's party, you virtue-signal by being casually racist.” Implying the party's culture is such, that in order to be accepted by other members antisemitic comments are required of its members.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>