UK neo-Nazi gets two and a half years in prison for hate crimes

Notorious British neo-Nazi Nathan Worrell has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of eight racist offenses.

Worrell previously served a prison sentence in 2008 for racially aggravated harassment and for being in possession of terrorist material.

According to a statement released by the UK Counter Terrorism Policing, Worrell “was intending to stir up racial hatred” and his conviction was also related to “possessing terrorist material.”

All eight offenses fall under the Public Order Act of 1986.

During his trial in August at the Grimsby Crown Court, it was revealed that Worrell is a member of the Ku Klux Klan, and he told the court that he didn’t believe in “diversity or multiculturalism.”

He is also a vehement Holocaust denier, and had been putting up stickers calling diversity "white genocide" on lampposts and other places in Grimsby. Other stickers that he placed pledged support for white supremacist groups including Combat 18, which is a known neo-Nazi terrorist organization originating from the UK. Some of the stickers also encouraged racial divisions and anti-immigrant sentiments.

During proceedings, he was asked whether the Holocaust had happened and he denied it, saying that the six million Jews had died because of “allied bombing and starvation.”

He also stated that he believes Hitler was deeply misunderstood and that much of what is said about him in history is false.

Among some of the material found in his home during police raids were underpants decorated with swastikas, neo-Nazi and Ku Klux Klan memorabilia including flags, pictures, badges and fridge magnets.



According to the BBC, prosecutor Simon Davis told the court that clothes, which included boxer shorts, were found emblazoned with Nazi symbolism.

"Neo-Nazism is plainly a lifestyle choice," Davis said. "His mind is plainly set in that direction. From the time he gets up in the morning to the time he goes to bed, he's surrounded by images of Hitler, the SS, the Third Reich and all the trappings of neo-Nazism." In December 2008, Worrell was previously sentenced to seven years and three months for offenses under Section 57 of the Terrorism Act 2000 (Possession of material for terrorist purposes) and racially aggravated harassment.

Following the conviction, North East Counter Terrorism Policing head detective chief superintendent Martin Snowden said these offenses clearly show that Worrell has not learned or changed his behavior despite serving a previous prison sentence. “By obtaining and distributing these hateful messages, Worrell is inciting hatred, potentially threatening public safety and security as well as the stability of the local community,” Snowden said in a press statement. “We will not tolerate any action which attempts to undermine or divide our communities and will continue to work to counteract the intentions of individuals who seek to do this." He explained that the counter-terrorism network, together with local police forces, “works hard to identify and arrest and bring to justice anyone espousing hatred and extremism.

“The public are key in helping us do that and we would encourage them to bring any posts, websites or activity of concern to the attention of police,” Snowden concluded.

In a statement, Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division at the Crown Prosecution Service head Jenny Hopkins highlighted that Worrell “is a committed neo-Nazi with a hatred of people who are not white.



“The CPS will prosecute right-wing extremists who stir up racial hatred in communities and help keep the public safe,” she added.

