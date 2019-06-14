U.S. Army cadet kicked out over neo-Nazi and antisemitic online posts

An American soldier takes his position at the U.S. army base in Qayyara, south of Mosul October 25, 2016.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALAA AL-MARJANI)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
(JTA) — A cadet in the Army Reserve Officers Training Corps was kicked out of her unit at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte after posting neo-Nazi and anti-Semitic content online.
Martha Gerdes also tweeted tacit support for the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building in Pittsburgh that which left 11 Jewish worshippers dead.
“I actually don’t give a s**t about Jews getting shot up except insofar as it’s going to make it a lot harder for a lot of white people to just exist,” she tweeted on Oct. 28, a day after the attack.
“Cadet Martha Gerdes of UNC Charlotte was investigated by the United States Army Cadet Command for online behavior that is not consistent with the Army values,” Maj. Robert Carter, chief of public affairs at the Army Cadet Command, told Army Times,
which first reported her firing. “During the investigation Cadet Gerdes admitted to posting [antisemitic], racist and ant-LBGTQIA statements on her Twitter account ‘@femanon.’”
While she is being disenrolled from the ROTC program, it is not known whether she will be allowed to remain a student at UNC-Charlotte.
She reportedly was kicked out of Davidson College, also in North Carolina, at the beginning of the school year over the same allegations, according to the report.
The Twitter account has been suspended, although some of her posts were archived online by an unnamed activist group, according to the Army Times.
Other tweets read: “gas the kikes race war now,” “the only thing Hitler did wrong was making German National Socialism into his own cult of personality” and “the 1920′s was the best decade, I was born in the wrong era,” which was posted alongside photos of Ku Klux Klan members.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>