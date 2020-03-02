University of Maryland student arrested for antisemitism

A University of Maryland student was arrested last week for sending antisemitic messages to a Jewish student on campus, the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) announced in a statement.According to the Police, a female university student reported that she received antisemitic text messages from a person she did not know, while she was at McKeldin Library, on December 10, 2019. Following investigation, UMPD was able to identify Muqarrab Ahmed Abdullah, a 24 year-old student from La Plata, Maryland, who "sent multiple message to the victim because of her religious beliefs," UMPD's statement reads.Abdullah has been charged with electronic communication harassment, telephone misuse and a race/religion crime.Local Fox News affiliate, Fox45, shared Vice President for Diversity and Inclusion at UMD, Patricia A. Perillo's a statement to the community."Behavior like this is unacceptable, and when we have the ability to charge perpetrators, we will do so. Hate has no place on our campus, and we thank UMPD for holding our community accountable," Perillo said. "To our Jewish friends, co-workers, fellow students, colleagues, and alumni we stand with you. We aim to support you in the ways that you need. We will work closely with Hillel, university chaplains, and student groups to provide space and resources," she added.
Maryland Hillel condemned the incident. "We applaud the rigorous investigation of this matter by the University of Maryland Police Department, and we thank the University of Maryland for its tireless efforts in creating a diverse and tolerant campus," said Ari Israel, Maryland Hillel's Executive Director. "Maryland Hillel will continue to support one of the most robust Jewish campus communities and ensure that Jewish students can freely express their identities. As a precautionary measure, UMPD has increased patrols by the Rosenbloom Hillel Center," he added.
Hate has no place on our campus. See @UMPD’s announcement and @DiverseTerps & @TerrapinLife's letter to the #UMD community. We stand with our Jewish Terps. Please know resources are available to you.• https://t.co/Pr5x82EOn0— Univ. of Maryland (@UofMaryland) February 29, 2020
