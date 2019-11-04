Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Utah principal and teacher placed on leave after student dresses as Hitler

The Davis School District apologized for the incident in a statement.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
November 4, 2019 03:06
1 minute read.
German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The principal and a teacher at an elementary school in Utah have been placed on paid administrative leave after a student dressed in an Adolf Hitler costume and participated in the schools Halloween parade.

The student at the Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah wore a brown long-sleeve shirt with a red swastika armband on the sleeve in photos that circulated Friday on social media. He also appeared to be wearing a Hitler mustache.

The Davis School District apologized for the incident in a statement, the local Fox affiliate reported.

“The Davis School District apologizes for what took place yesterday. It does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form. The district is taking the matter very seriously and is investigating every aspect of the situation,” the statement said. “It does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portray or promote hate in any form.”

“The United Jewish Federation of Utah is deeply concerned about the rising tide of hateful speech and actions in our country. As such, we are appalled that an elementary school student at Creekside Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah was allowed to participate in a Halloween parade dressed as Adolf Hitler. Almost all Jews and Americans regard Hitler and Nazi symbols as signifiers of the worst hatred, racism, and crimes against humanity that the world has known.

Dressing a child as Hitler is intolerably offensive and should not be suggested, permitted or condoned.


November 4, 2019
Poway City Council to approve Lori Lynn Drive in memory of shooting victim

By MARCY OSTER/JTA

