Video footage shows Grand Mufti of Jerusalem doing Nazi salute with Hitler

Palestinian Grand Mufti meeting with Hitler 370.
(photo credit: German Federal Archive)
In a video from a 1941 meeting between Adolf Hitler and Grad Mufti of Jerusalem Amin al-Husseini, the leader of the Muslim population of Palestine is seen saluting to Hitler with his infamous salute.
The video was posted to Twitter by the American Zionism account in an apparent response to comments made recently by US Rep. Rashida Tlaib in which she said she felt "a calming feeling" that the Palestinians were able to "create a safe haven for Jews, post-Holocaust, post-tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time."
The comments were widely slammed by the Jewish community, arguing that they misconstrued the historical facts by insinuating the Arab population in Palestine at the time were friendly to the Jewish immigrants who had survived the Holocaust.
