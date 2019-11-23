NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Argentine university condemns 2 professors for promoting antisemitism

The "Happy Merchant" symbol is one of the many new entries in the ADL's "Hate on Display" database. (photo credit: ADL)
The "Happy Merchant" symbol is one of the many new entries in the ADL's "Hate on Display" database.
(photo credit: ADL)
An Argentine university has condemned two professors for social media posts that criticized “dual loyalty” and said  “Zionist Judaism is the greatest catastrophe for humanity.”
On Wednesday, the leadership of the University of Cuyo, located in Argentina’s northwest, published a resolution that called the professors “discriminatory and promoters of antisemitism.” The resolution comes after a yearlong investigation of Julio Alejandro Neme Dorah and Silvia Sassola.
On May 1, Neme Dorah, who teaches Arab studies, called for a rebellion against “Talmudist usurers.” He is regularly interviewed by a campus program called Arab Debate, and has claimed that “Zionist Judaism is the greatest catastrophe for humanity. … Masters of the lie, they poison every people and are the enemies of humanity. The Talmud and Torah are the true Sword of Damocles.”
Sassola, a journalist, accused Argentine Jews of “double loyalty” and has echoed other anti-Semitic stereotypes.
The resolution requests that both professors work “in respect of cultural diversity.” It also requires Sassola to remove the name of the university from his Twitter bio.
The Argentine  Jewish political umbrella organization, DAIA, and the Simon Wiesenthal Center sent the resolution to the organizers of an upcoming conference hosted by Neme Dorah called “From Versailles to Gaza.” They are requesting that the event be canceled.
Last year, the Wiesenthal Center flagged the professors’ antisemitic speech in a letter to the university administration.
“The resolution ensures that university campuses are not to be the breeding ground for discrimination and incitement to hatred,” Shimon Samuels, the center’s director of international relations, said in a statement.


Tags jewish argentina antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: A paradigm shift in peer-to-peer learning By HILLEL FULD
Netanyahu, it's time to step down - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Jpost editorial logo Wake up, MKs By JPOST EDITORIAL

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by