At AIPAC, VP Mike Pence praises Trump's record on Israel, slams Sanders

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence addressed the crowd at AIPAC Policy Conference on Monday, where he praised US President Donald Trump's record on Israel.The vice president mentioned US President Donald Trump's decision to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem and the president's recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights as well as the State Department's announcement that the Israeli settlements in the West Bank are not illegal. He also mentioned the decision to close the PLO office in Washington and the passage of the Taylor Force act. Pence also slammed the Democratic front-runner, Bernie Sanders, for boycotting the conference. "The bipartisan consensus this once supported our most cherished ally and has been so nobly and ably championed by you here at AIPAC, is actually beginning to erode in one of America's two major political parties," the vice president said."Today, the leading candidate for the presidential nomination of the party of Harry Truman openly and repeatedly attacks Israel is a racist state and defames AIPAC is of all things, as he said, a 'platform for bigotry,'" Pence continued. "Even more troubling, when Bernie Sanders smeared Israel at last week's debate, not a single candidate on that stage stood up to challenge him, but I'll promise you we will always call out those who try to cloak their animus toward Israel inside a phony mantle of friendship.""Those who side with Israel's enemies must never be allowed to call themselves friends of Israel. It is wrong to boycott and slander Israel. It is wrong to boycott and slander AIPAC," Pence added."And I say from my heart, we must ensure the most pro-Israel president in history must not be replaced by one who would be the most anti-Israel president in the history of this nation. That's why we need four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House."