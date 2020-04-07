The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Avi Berkowitz to 'Post': There should not be large Sdarim

Ahead of Passover, Special Assistant to President Trump, Avi Berkowitz, told The Jerusalem Post that people should celebrate the Seder with their nuclear families this year, urging social distancing.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 7, 2020 16:57
Avi Berkowitz (photo credit: Courtesy)
Avi Berkowitz
(photo credit: Courtesy)
WASHINGTON – Following the outbreak of coronavirus in the US, the administration's peace team is now solely working on advising President Donald Trump on the pandemic.
Avi Berkowitz, special assistant to the president – who under ordinary circumstances is the White House Middle East point man – is now helping the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Health and Human Services (HHS) to search for ventilators.
Berkowitz, an Orthodox Jew, held a phone briefing with 15 rabbis in the beginning of March, explaining the need to shut down yeshivot and synagogues. Now, ahead of Passover, he told The Jerusalem Post that people should celebrate the Seder with their nuclear family and that he intends to avoid visiting his parents in New York this year for the Seder.
"It is essential to follow the social distancing guidelines laid out by the president," he said. "For many, this pandemic has disrupted holiday plans and celebrations. This Passover will be different and may feel unfamiliar. Synagogues are closed, and there should not be large Sedarim. Many families will be physically separated from their loved ones, even those that live nearby.
“As we observe the holiday, please pray for those too sick to be at home and our medical professionals working long hours fighting to save lives,” he added.
Asked when the peace team would get back to promoting Trump’s vision for the Middle East, Berkowitz said that for the near future, his main job is to help in getting protective equipment and other urgent medical supplies.
“The peace team is closely monitoring the situation in Israel and the Palestinian territories," Berkowitz said. "Ambassador [David] Friedman is in Israel and has shared nearly daily updates. Over the past few weeks, I have had calls with the UN representative, Nickolay Mladenov, and with the Quartet.”
“Still, the vast majority of our time is devoted to combating the coronavirus,” he noted. “I spend most of my time working under Jared Kushner at the White House, and have also worked with the teams at FEMA and HHS responsible for finding ventilators, setting up testing sites and finding PPE [personal protective equipment] across the globe.”


Tags Passover diaspora Seder Berkowitz Avi Berkowitz Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't scapegoat the haredim for the coronavirus crisis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Guarding against authoritarianism – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Micah Halpern Everyone’s become an epidemiologist in the coronavirus outbreak By MICAH HALPERN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Don’t build a wall around the haredim – opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef About the government, Litzman and the future By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Venezuelan warship shoots, rams into German cruise vessel before sinking
The RCGS RESOLUTE
2 Israeli scientists: Coronavirus vaccine to be tested on humans by June 1
MIGAL's biotechnology group's team is hard at work on a vaccine for COVID-19.
3 Wet markets in China still operating despite coronavirus outbreak - report
A vendor works at a wet market in China
4 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
5 Top hospital head to 'Post': Coronavirus strategy failed
The Israeli Magen David Adom national emergency service at a coronavirus testing complex in Bnei Brak on April 1, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by