The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Bloomberg at AIPAC: Sanders is 'dead wrong' for calling AIPAC racist

He also vowed – unlike Sanders – to keep the Israeli embassy in Jerusalem and voiced his opposition to the BDS movement.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
MARCH 2, 2020 17:23
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020. (photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during the AIPAC convention at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, U.S., March 2, 2020.
(photo credit: TOM BRENNER/REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – Former New York mayor and Democratic presidential candidate, Mike Bloomberg, pledged to support Israel if elected, and slammed his Democratic rival Bernie Sanders for not attending the AIPAC conference.
Speaking at AIPAC's foreign policy conference on Monday, Bloomberg said: "Unfortunately, not all of my fellow Democrats in this race have attended an AIPAC conference. One of them, Senator Sanders, has spent 30 years boycotting this event. And as you've heard by now, he called AIPAC a racist platform. Well, he's dead wrong."
He also went after Sanders for suggesting conditioning military aid to Israel. "I will always have Israel's back. Because Israel has a right to defend itself, by itself," Bloomberg said. "That means I will never impose conditions on military aid no matter what government is in power.
"Calling it a racist platform is an attempt to discredit those voices, intimidate people from coming here, and weaken the U.S.-Israel relationship," said Bloomberg. "The reality is, AIPAC doesn't fuel hatred. AIPAC works to combat it and the violence that it can produce. And if more elected officials spoke to the people here, they'd understand that."
"Israel is on the front lines, countering American enemies in the region and sharing valuable intelligence and experience with us," he continued. "Conditioning foreign aid wouldn't only impair Israel's ability to keep itself safe, but our ability to keep ourselves safe."
The presidential hopeful started by joking about his recent appearance at the Democratic debates. "Israel is small but resilient and surrounded by adversaries. And if you caught the last couple of presidential debates, you know that I can empathize."
He also vowed – unlike Sanders – to keep the US Embassy to Israel in Jerusalem and voiced his opposition to the BDS movement.
"I promise to always oppose the BDS movement's pernicious efforts to delegitimize and punish the state of Israel, as I always have," he said. "I will stand up to efforts to hold Israel to a double standard at the United Nations."


Tags aipac michael bloomberg Bernie Sanders
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Only way to prevent fourth elections is for everyone to go vote By JPOST EDITORIAL
Will the fighting end after the elections? - analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Elections, Super Tuesday and US-Israel relations By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Egypt's Mubarak was a friend to Israel By EHUD OLMERT
Keeping antisemitism afloat at the Aalst carnival By LIAT COLLINS

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Israeli who recovered in Japan develops coronavirus again
Buses believed to carry the U.S. passengers of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, where dozens of passengers were tested positive for coronavirus, leave at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo
3 1 in 5 Europeans says secret Jewish cabal runs the world, survey finds
Protesters hold placards and flags during a demonstration, organised by the British Board of Jewish Deputies for those who oppose antisemitism, in Parliament Square in London.
4 347 rabbis sign letter rejecting Bernie Sanders' 'outrageous comments'
Bernie Sanders
5 How Iran’s regime spread coronavirus to the Middle East
An Iranian boy gestures as he wears protective mask to prevent contracting a coronavirus in Tehran
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by