B'nai Brith Canada slams church for assisting event honoring PFLP terrorist

A graffiti image of PFLP terrorist Ghassan Kanafani on the security barrier in the West Bank.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/JUSTIN MCINTOSH)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
B’nai Brith Canada has condemned a decision by Toronto’s Trinity-St. Paul’s United Church to “provide a space” for an event that honors Ghassan Kanafani, a designated Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) terrorist.
The event, which is being hosted by the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) on July 13, is listed as the Ghassan Kanafani Resistance Arts Scholarship Launch.
According to PYM's Facebook invitation, the event will “be an evening of spoken word, music, and food to celebrate the artistic and cultural contributions of Palestinians in the diaspora and showcase the winners of the Ghassan Kanafani Resistance Arts Scholarship in this years anthology entitled ‘We feel a country in our bones.’”
Kanafani and the PFLP, were responsible for the Lod Airport Massacre in May, 1972, that left 26 civilians dead – including a Canadian, 17 Christian pilgrims from Puerto Rico and eight Israelis – and 80 others injured.
At the time of the terror attack, Kanafani was the spokesman for the terrorist group.
In response to the event, B’nai Brith Canada started a petition on Friday calling on the church not to host the scholarship launch.
In the letter that is set to accompany the petition, B’nai Brith Canada pointed out to the church that “the ‘Palestinian Youth Movement,’ the group holding this event in your church, has also hailed Mohammad Tareq, a Palestinian terrorist who stabbed three Israelis,” in the settlement of Adam last July.
At the time, PYM stated that, “we recognize that our youth are forced into becoming heroes because of the conditions in which they live, and that the people of Palestine will continue to resist until our land and our people are liberated from the river to the sea.” The movement also translated Tareq’s final message prior to the attack, in which he advocated violence against Jews and Zionists across Israel.
The letter to the Church goes on to say that, “we will not tolerate the open glorification of terrorists and murderers, particularly in a place of worship… Churches should be places of peace, not places where violence and/or terror are glorified.”
In a statement, B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said that, “The United Church’s insistence on facilitating this event is shameful and grotesque... Canadians expect churches to be places of peace and mutual respect, not altars for the glorification of violence and terrorism.”
The organization added that a “Trinity-St. Paul’s spokesperson claimed that the PYM had provided a statement that it did not promote or condone violence,” and had since not responded to subsequent communications.Click here to sign the B'nai Brit Canada petition.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>