British Holocaust denier Alison Chabloz banned from France for 40 years



Well-known British Holocaust denier Alison Chabloz has been banned from entering France until 2059.



In a rant on the social media network Gab, Chabloz said that she was “banned from entering France until 2059. My passport bleeped. Questioned first by gendarmes and then by Met CTU under Sec 7 at St Pancras. FOR SINGING SONGS.”

In a later post, she wrote that her “Refusal of Entry - granted by Pascale Léglise of the French Home Office - states that my presence on French soil poses a REAL AND SERIOUS THREAT to the fundamental interests of society.”



The Jewish Chronicle reported on Tuesday that Chabloz had been stopped from boarding a train to Paris at St Pancras station on Monday.



Chabloz, who is from Derbyshire, wrote songs mocking the Holocaust and posted herself singing them on YouTube. She refers to herself as a “a fierce anti-Zionist campaigner for freedom of expression and, in particular, Holocaust revisionism.”



In 2018, a British court convicted her of two counts of sending “offensive, indecent or menacing messages through a public communications network” and a third charge connected to a song she posted on YouTube.



She was given a sentence of 20 weeks in prison, which was suspended for two years and also banned from social media for 12 months.



Some of her songs, which she posted on YouYube, referred to the Holocaust as "a bunch of lies," compared Auschwitz to a "theme park,” and also called Holocaust survivors liars.



She also sang about the Jews controlling the world and has also posted videos of Holocaust deniers giving speeches.



In February, Chabloz tried to appeal her conviction, but it was upheld by the court.



BBC reported at the time that the judge, Christopher Hehir, referred to Chabloz as “manifestly antisemitic and utterly obsessed with what she perceives to be the wrongdoing of Jews.”



In a blog post from April this year, Chabloz wrote, “Just like millions of other ‘survivors’ they lived to tell the tale and – along with their descendants – milked their sacred cash cow,” insinuating that they claimed to be survivors just to get money.



In a later part of the same blog post, she referred to the Holocaust as a “story,” adding that their is no evidence that six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust.



She wrote that, “perhaps they [the Jews] now need to ask themselves serious questions [with] regards the future of the ‘Holocaust’ story – at the very least, admit that there is no physical evidence of the claimed death toll of six million, alleged method of killing with Zyklon B (and/or diesel!); and what about intentionality, body disposal, unreliable witness testimony, etc?”



Following the media and social media frenzy about her ban from France, on Wednesday morning, Chabloz posted again on Gab saying that it was “exceedingly flattering to have all this attention - for my music. Yes, for my music. Ha ha ha. 'Amateur musician'...”



She said her “being barred from France is a sign of utter weakness and submission” and that “their [the Jews] 'Holocaust' fairy tale has been utterly ridiculed and demolished in a five-minute song. And forever I will be hated, smeared and castigated.



“And of course I'm hugely grateful for all the free publicity - as any other artist would be,” she added.

