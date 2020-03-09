The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
California to seek death penalty against alleged Poway synagogue shooter

The request comes even though California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last year placing a moratorium on executions.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA  
MARCH 9, 2020 06:04
John Earnest, accused of killing one and injuring three others while shooting up a synagogue in Poway, Calif., in April 2019, during his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Superior Court San Diego (photo credit: JOHN GIBBINS/SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE/TNS)
John Earnest, accused of killing one and injuring three others while shooting up a synagogue in Poway, Calif., in April 2019, during his preliminary hearing on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in Superior Court San Diego
(photo credit: JOHN GIBBINS/SAN DIEGO UNION-TRIBUNE/TNS)
California prosecutors said they will seek the death penalty against the gunman who allegedly opened fire on the Chabad of Poway synagogue, leaving one congregant dead.
Prosecutors from the San Diego County district attorney’s office said during a court hearing Thursday that they will ask for the death sentence against John Earnest, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The request comes even though California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order last year placing a moratorium on executions.
Earnest, 20, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and attempted murder in connection with the 2019 attack. The murder charge is classified as a hate crime, making Earnest eligible for the death penalty. Earnest told a 911 operator right after the attack that he did it to save white people from Jews.
Earnest also pleaded not guilty in May to over 100 hate crime and other charges in federal court. Prosecutors in the federal case have not decided whether to seek the death penalty.
The attack killed one congregant, Lori Gilbert-Kaye, and left three people wounded, including the now-retired rabbi of the Poway Chabad, who was shot in both hands and lost his index finger.


