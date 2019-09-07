Chabad works towards helping those who were in the hurricane's path

Hurricane Dorian is causing untold damages to the Bahamas in recent days, now organizations have gone out of their way to help and mitigate the damage, or at the very least help those who've been hurt by the catastrophic damage it caused the people of the islands.





Chabad is the only Jewish organization in the area, it falls to them to provide the area with the necessary supplies to the people of the Island.

Among the crucial things such as food and water, they also bring them satellite phones so people can call their families and reach their loved ones, in the hopes that they are indeed all fine.

They try and make it a point to bring light into the life of people during dark moments such as these.

The island has had a sizeable Jewish community in the past, which helps with coordinating the relief efforts across the island. Some of them spoke of how there were many hurricanes in the past, that they have gone through and have rebuilt afterwards, though stated that this one was quite a bit worse than the other one.

Still, Chabad is bent on providing assistance to all those who need it after the disaster.

