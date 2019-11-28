Seventy-six years ago, two members of the underground in Florence - one Jewish, one Christian - were arrested by the SS along with other members of their network for helping to hide hundreds of Jews in the Catholic community.Earlier this week, Jewish Rescuers Citations were posthumously presented to Rabbi Nathan Cassuto, chief rabbi of Florence and head of the Jewish underground in Florence during the Holocaust, and Matilda Cassin, a member of the underground, in a special ceremony in Jerusalem.In a unique example of Jewish-Christian cooperation, the group, which included Jews and Christian clergy, endangered their lives to arrange hideouts for hundreds of Jews in Catholic institutions and homes while the Nazis and Fascists sought to capture and deport them to concentration camps. According to a statement from B’nai B’rith World, both were honored for their heroic actions by The Committee to Recognize the Heroism of Jews, who Rescued Fellow Jews during the Holocaust and B'nai B'rith World Center.“Cassuto...and other members of their [Jewish-Christian] rescue group were arrested by the SS at the Azione Cattolica headquarters in Florence while planning future rescue activities, due to an informant,” B’nai B’rith World explained. “Cassuto was deported to Auschwitz, where he died. Cassin gave herself up to the police in order to free her family that had been arrested, remaining in custody until January 1944, when she was released, escaping later to Switzerland.”The citation was presented to Cassin’s son Asher Varadi Cassin, and Cassuto’s son David.During the event, Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa, head of the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, said he was grateful for the opportunity to speak at the event, “as it is not usual that a representative of the Catholic Church is invited to speak at an event in memory of the Holocaust.“When we approach the Holocaust, we Europeans of Catholic origin cannot but feel discomfort,” he said. “The issue of the Church and the Holocaust and more generally, the Church and Judaism, was never an easy topic but a topic full of hurt and deep wounds, to put it mildly.”The Archbishop explained that the Church has not yet completed “its reading of what happened during the Holocaust. “Even if it is discussed less today, that period remains like a stone in the relationship between us,” Pizzaballa continued. “While some Christians – among them Catholics, including clergy – cooperated with Jews to rescue Jews from deportation, we must recognize the silence of many other Catholics. He stressed that although the Church was not directly responsible for the Holocaust, “we must recognize that the ‘teaching of contempt’ that emanated over hundreds of years also from the Church and influenced the mentality of the European populations, which contributed, unfortunately, to what happened.”Pizzaballa explained that unlike in the past, “there is now the opportunity to see that the way the Church has come since Nostra Aetate is real and reliable.”Nostra Aetate is the Declaration on the Relation of the Church with Non-Christian Religions of the Second Vatican Council.“The Church today is not at the center of the formation of public discourse in the West, but it is still an important voice,” he said. “We must work together to promote a mentality of acceptance and mutual respect. He emphasized the importance of teaching that differences do not pose a danger.“Different cultures and beliefs can exist in society and at the same time to live in harmony and friendship,” Pizzaballa said. “Rabbi Cassuto cooperated with a few Christians to rescue Jews, but now this joint effort must be the responsibility not of a few, like then, but a foundation of our religious and communal lives.“The heroism of those we commemorate today should light the path to be taken,” he added.Italian ambassador to Israel Gianluigi Benedetti told attendees that “it is time to correct the common misconception that Jews did not significantly help rescue other Jews during the Holocaust. “The actions of Rabbi Cassuto and Matilde Cassin were lights in the darkness that will never be forgotten,” he said.