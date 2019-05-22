Colonial Williamsburg Foundation acquires its first Judaica items

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The story of the first Jews in colonial America is a compelling one.



Sephardi Jews from England and Holland, as well as those who had escaped persecution in the Iberian Peninsula, made their way to the colonies in United States from the late 16th and early 17th centuries, while Ashkenazi Jews made their way to the colonies from Poland, Austria and Germany, as well as Russia to find refuge and establish a better life.

In a bid to include this Jewish history as part of early America's story, last week, the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation in Virginia acquired its first Judaica items from the time period in which the first Jews were living in America's British colonies. These include a sterling silver and gold kiddush cup and a silver and gold yad (or Torah pointer). According to the foundation, the earliest documentation of Jews in Virginia dates back to the 1620s, which states the arrival of Elias LeGarde, Joseph Moise, and Rebecca Isaacke.According to a report by Antique Trader, the silver and gold kiddush cup was made in London probably by William Harrison I in about 1775, while the yad was made in Birmingham, England, presumably between 1843 and 1844. Chinese porcelin plates and saucers, as well as an alphabet sampler, made by a young Jewish girl named Rachel Cole, have also been added to the Judaica collection.Speaking to Antique Trader, Ronald L. Hurst, the foundation’s Carlisle Humelsine chief curator and vice president for collections, conservation and museums said that “the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation sees the objects in its collections as documents of the people, places and events of the past.""Because we use these objects to tell the compelling stories of early Americans, we seek to acquire things that speak to the full range of their experiences, whatever their race, religion, gender, age, or cultural ethnicity may have been," he explained. "These latest acquisitions mark important steps toward that goal.”An article written on the history of Williamsburg's Jewry in the Encyclopedia of Southern Jewish Communities explains that the community remained very small until the mid-20th century. Until Thomas Jefferson drafted the Virginia Statute on Religious Freedom in 1777, which finally granted equality and the right to worship to Jews, Jews in Williamsburg were not able to gain citizenship because it was law at the time that for people to become equal citizens, they had to swear over the Christian bible and pledge their allegiance to Jesus.The article explains that there was only one Jew who lived permanently in Williamsburg during the colonial period. Dr. John de Sequeyra and he immigrated to Virginia from London in 1745. His family origins trace back to Portugal. He studied medicine in Holland and after moving to Williamsburg, practiced as a physician. He also attended to 85 households during a smallpox epidemic of 1747 and 1748. While living in Williamsburg, there was no congregation for de Sequeyra to attend, and no established Jewish community.There are records of Jews who passed through Williamsburg during the 17th and 18th centuries on business, however, there is not much evidence to suggest that any lived or settled there for long periods of time, the encyclopedia article explained.There were Jewish families, however, who owned stores and factories in Williamsburg but did not reside in the city. Although some Jews attended Williamsburg's College of William and Mary from the latter part of the 18th century, after their studies, they did not remain in the town.Most Jews who settled in Virginia during the colonial period lived in Charlottesville, Richmond and later Norfolk.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



