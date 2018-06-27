Comedy Central tells the 'Drunk History' story of Eichmann's capture

Actress Rachel Bloom.
(photo credit: COURTESY COMEDY CENTRAL)
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The story of the Mossad capture of Adolf Eichmann is already being turned into a Hollywood drama. But before that film is released, the dramatic operation has been given the Drunk History treatment.
In an episode of the popular Comedy Central show which aired Tuesday night, one of the sketches featured actress Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) retelling the tale of Eichmann's capture.
The show, which is now in its fifth season, features a wide range of somewhat inebriated actors narrating stories from history while other actors portray the characters on screen. The series has been nominated for nine Emmys and been praised for its historical accuracy.
On Tuesday night's show, Bloom begins with the establishment of the State of Israel, and the formation of the Mossad - with its director, Isser Harel, portrayed by Tony Hale (Arrested Development
, Veep
).
"We're going to hunt down Nazi war criminals," Bloom narrates Harel played by Hale saying. "Cause there are a lot of Nazis still, like chilling."
Eichmann is portrayed, jarringly, by Weird Al Yankovic, while Alex Karpovsky (Girls
) plays Mossad operative Zvi Aharoni, whose name Bloom drunkenly slurs.
The actress - with some dramatic flare and embellishments - tells how the Mossad operatives tracked Eichmann down on a tip, captured him on the street and smuggled him back to Israel to stand trial.
"He's convicted, and he's hung, outside of Tel Aviv," Bloom relates. "And the guys who captured him are like, look, 'Far be it from we to celebrate death, but also, f*ck yeah! F*ck the Nazis.'"