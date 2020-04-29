The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Conference of Presidents vote for Dianne Lob as next Chair

Another vote that took place created a new position of “Chair-elect.” Thirty-nine members of COP voted in favor of this motion, while one opposed and five abstained.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 29, 2020 01:43
Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice President and Arthur Stark, Chairman, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (photo credit: AVI HAYUN)
Malcolm Hoenlein, Executive Vice President and Arthur Stark, Chairman, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations
(photo credit: AVI HAYUN)
WASHINGTON - The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (COP) organizations voted on Tuesday to approve former Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society Chair (HIAS) Chair, Dianne Lob, as the next Chair of the group. Thirty-one members voted in favor of her nomination, while eight voted against and five abstained.
Another vote that took place created a new position of “Chair-elect.” Thirty-nine members of COP voted in favor of this motion, while one opposed and five abstained. Lob is expected to become Chair-elect on June 1, while the current Chair, Arthur Stark, will remain in his role for another year. On April 2021, Lob will take over.
“Dianne is a visionary leader whose personal history embodies the Jewish American story. As the child of refugees who fled Nazi Germany and the grandchild of family members murdered in the Holocaust, she understands the role of Jewish leadership during these uncertain times and the unique importance of the Jewish State of Israel in securing our survival,” said Conference CEO William Daroff. 
“We are honored that Dianne chose to serve in this new role and are looking forward to her steady leadership of our conference. As we see the rising tide of global antisemitism and the utmost importance of Jewish communal security, Dianne is the right leader to help steer our community toward greater unity and shared purpose.”
ZOA President Mort Klein released a letter last week demanding the withdrawal of Lob’s nomination, citing her past as HIAS Chair. 
“HIAS is not the proper organization from which the top leader of the American Jewish community should be chosen,” he wrote in his letter. “We are also deeply concerned that Ms. Lob holds the same troubling views as the organization that she led. Especially at this time with the current administration in the White House.”
A source involved in the elections told the Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that ZOA and other organizations spent the last ten days “Defaming Dianne and the Conference of Presidents, but [he] only got eight votes.” He added that “it proves they are on the fringe and do not represent the majority of American Jewish Community.“


