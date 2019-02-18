Court orders another assessment in Malka Leifer case

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

The Jerusalem District Court heard arguments in the case of suspected child sex-offender Malka Leifer on Monday, ordering another psychiatric assessment and denying her bail in a case that has dragged on for years. Deputy Health Minister MK Ya’acov Liztman was questioned last week on suspicion of committing offenses of integrity. Reports said he was suspected of trying to obtain medical reports that would prevent her extradition.

The courtroom, located on Salah al-Din Street in east Jerusalem, was packed for the hearing. District court justice Ram Winograd ordered that Leifer be kept in detention and another psychiatric assessment would be made. Extradition hearings continue next month in the case. Leifer’s attorneys Yehuda Fried and Tal Gabbay argued their client was facing life-long damage from being kept in prison. Leifer was imprisoned after being arrested in February 2018, accused of feigning illness to avoid extradition.

She faces 74 charges of sexual abuse in Australia where she was previously the principal of Adass Israel school in Melbourne. She flew to Israel in 2008, and Canberra has been trying to extradite her for more than a decade. Initially ruled mentally unfit to stand trial, the latest attempt to extradite her has dragged on for a year. She was deemed fit to face an extradition hearing in August last year.

Manny Waks, CEO of Kol v’Oz, who campaigns for victims of sexual abuse, said he was pleased with the outcome of the court which determined Leifer would not be freed on bail. “We hope this is the continuation of the wheels of justice, albeit slowly, going forward. In that perspective, the Litzman case has suggested there have been a lot of anomalies in this case,” he said.

The defense indicated they might appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. It is the latest twist in a case of growing concern in Israel, particularly because of the accusations involving Litzman. The case has also led to criticism of religious figures who have stepped forward, either in support of Leifer or to agree to support her being moved to house arrest. At the hearing on Monday, another rabbi appeared. Dassi Erlich and Nicole Meyer, two sisters who allege they were victims of Leifer, said through Skype that they were disappointed that the rabbi, whose name they gave as Mendal Shafran, was present.

