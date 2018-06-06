Dani Dayan jokes at Dr. Ruth's birthday party

Hang around Dr. Ruth Westheimer for more than a few minutes and she's bound to ask you about your sex life. Even if you're Israel's top diplomat in New York.



Hundreds gathered on Monday night at the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City – where Westheimer is a board member – to celebrate her 90th birthday.





Among those in attendance was Dani Dayan, Israel's consul-general, who – according to the New York Post's Page Six – said that Westheimer always asks everyone about their sexual habits, including his security detail and driver.“The driver always blushes,” Dayan said.On Wednesday, Dayan shared the Page Six article on Twitter, writing that "A lot of things I was not prepared for are happening to me in New York. Appearing on Page Six – and about this – is one of the bizarre ones."Plenty of other well-known faces turned out for the party for Westheimer – who is a regular attendee at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York. Westheimer and musician Tom Chapin sang together, and Klezmer band Golem also performed. Former New York City mayor David Dinkins stopped by, as did supermodel Petra Nemcova. A film crew – who are working on a documentary about her life - were also in attendance.A day earlier, Westheimer rode in a car in the Celebrate Israel Parade down Manhattan's Fifth Avenue."I was there at her formation," tweeted Westheimer, "so I am very proud to wave the Israeli flag."