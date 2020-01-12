Daniel Radcliffe fends off foreskin question

Daniel Radcliffe battled bugs and the elements in the movie Jungle and Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series, which was good training for facing off against British actress Miriam Margolyes, who tried to embarrass the young actor on the Graham Norton Show on Friday by asking whether he has a foreskin.Following a rude question she posed to fellow guest, The Good Wife star Alan Cumming, she looked at Radcliffe and said, “Do you have a foreskin?” Radcliffe looked stunned but channelled all his experience facing on-screen torture and kept his cool as he answered, “No, I’m Jewish.”The exchange drew a big laugh, but Margolyes wasn’t finished until she asked Norton the same question. With a little time to prepare, he had an irreverent comeback ready, saying, he had “loads of them... I collect them.”Margoyles, who is Jewish and worked with Radcliffe when she played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, is known for her potty mouth and fans love her for it. Radcliffe, who was on the show to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter film series, also revealed how he was mistaken for a homeless person recently in New York when he crouched down to pet his dog on a very cold day while his girlfriend was in a store. A man handed him a five-dollar bill and told him to buy himself some coffee. “Apparently, I need to shave more often!” he said.