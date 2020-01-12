The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Daniel Radcliffe fends off foreskin question

Margoyles, who is Jewish and worked with Radcliffe when she played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, is known for her potty mouth and fans love her for it.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JANUARY 12, 2020 13:26
Britain's Daniel Radcliffe poses as he arrives for the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 11, 2010. (photo credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)
Britain's Daniel Radcliffe poses as he arrives for the world premiere of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" at Leicester Square in London November 11, 2010.
(photo credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)
Daniel Radcliffe battled bugs and the elements in the movie Jungle and Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter series, which was good training for facing off against British actress Miriam Margolyes, who tried to embarrass the young actor on the Graham Norton Show on Friday by asking whether he has a foreskin.
Following a rude question she posed to fellow guest, The Good Wife star Alan Cumming, she looked at Radcliffe and said, “Do you have a foreskin?”
Radcliffe looked stunned but channelled all his experience facing on-screen torture and kept his cool as he answered, “No, I’m Jewish.”
The exchange drew a big laugh, but Margolyes wasn’t finished until she asked Norton the same question. With a little time to prepare, he had an irreverent comeback ready, saying, he had “loads of them... I collect them.”
Margoyles, who is Jewish and worked with Radcliffe when she played Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter films, is known for her potty mouth and fans love her for it.
Radcliffe, who was on the show to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Harry Potter film series, also revealed how he was mistaken for a homeless person recently in New York when he crouched down to pet his dog on a very cold day while his girlfriend was in a store. A man handed him a five-dollar bill and told him to buy himself some coffee. “Apparently, I need to shave more often!” he said.


Tags circumcision Daniel Radcliffe harry potter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Justice moving forward By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Ruthie Blum IDF has been fighting solo. Now, Israel's not going at it alone anymore By RUTHIE BLUM
Carmiel Arbit With Iran, events may not be as auspicious as they seem By CARMIEL ARBIT
Eli Kavon Simon Rawidowicz vs. Ben-Gurion on the question of ‘Israel’ By ELI KAVON

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Soleimani was a monster, wanted atomic cloud over Tel Aviv - German newspaper
Major General Qasem Soleimani (April 2016)
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by