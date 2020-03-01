Danny Danon to AIPAC: Bernie Sanders is a liar, an ignorant fool or both

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders “is a liar, an ignorant fool or both,” Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon told the annual Washington gathering of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on Sunday morning."We don't want Sanders at AIPAC. We don't want him in Israel. Anyone who calls our prime minister a 'racist' is either a liar, an ignorant fool, or both,” Danon said. He spoke in response to a comment Sanders made during a Democratic presidential debate, in which he called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a racist.Sanders has no plan to speak at AIPAC.