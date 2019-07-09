Danny Danon: European leaders must wake up to Iran threat

Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, speaks at the CUFI annual summit, July 2019..
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, spoke on Monday at the Christians United for Israel's (CUFI) annual summit in Washington, DC, speaking about the threat of Iran and the recent announcement that Iran has increased its enrichment of uranium, contrary to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
"A few hours ago, the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] announced that Iran in fact had increased its enrichment levels, violating the nuclear agreement, and proving once and for all that it intends to develop a nuclear weapon," Danon said."But this is no surprise to those of us who never bought the fiction that the Iranian regime wanted to normalize its behavior. The ayatollah appears determined to have his nuclear weapons, his ballistic missiles, his exporting terrorism in the region and around the world."
Danon continued to say, "I call on the European leaders to wake up before it is too late and to stop the terrorist regime. Their restraint only serves to encourage Tehran to pursue its dangerous ambitions. They must join President Trump in applying sanctions. I call on the United Nations Security Council to convene and reapply the sanctions regime. We must never allow the Iranian regime to terrorize its people or the world every again! Never again!"
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>