Donald Trump's blessing for Passover: “this year is going to be different”

President Donald Trump gave his annual holiday blessing, where he spoke about the unique situation everyone has found themselves in this year.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
APRIL 9, 2020 01:21
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020 (photo credit: DOUG MILLS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about the U.S response to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during an address to the nation from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2020
(photo credit: DOUG MILLS/POOL VIA REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump released a video blessing for Passover on Wednesday where he addressed the effects of COVID-19 had on the traditional customs of the holiday.
"Passover is truly the story of strength of the Jewish people," the President said. "I want to wish everybody a very happy Passover, but this year is going to be different. You won't be sitting tightly knit together in a temple. You'll be in your homes; you'll be helping our country, frankly - we want to get together really soon. We want to be together.”
“But one thing we have seen,” the president continued, “we've seen tremendous unity as a nation and everybody has really helped. So, to all of my Jewish friends, I just want to wish you a very, very happy Passover.”
Israel meanwhile has approved several new restrictions as mitigate the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday.
The government approved additional restrictions on Tuesday that will keep Israelis at home during Passover, as the number of novel coronavirus victims climbed to more than 9,000 and a 37-year-old man became the country’s youngest COVID-19 victim.
Until April 12, there will be no public transportation, only cabs. Israelis cannot travel more than 100 meters from home, including to walk their dogs. The only exceptions are that divorced parents can transport their children and people can still go out to help in the case of emergencies.


