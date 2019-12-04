The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Exhibit highlights Jewish children saved in Poland during the Holocaust

Elzbieta Ficowska is one of 15 Jewish child survivors being featured in the ‘My Jewish Parents, My Polish Parents’

By ILANIT CHERNICK  
DECEMBER 4, 2019 19:30
A picture from the "My Jewish Parents, My Polish Parents" project showing that from the 15 children saved, there are now 106 relatives that have been born
“I don’t have an image in my mind but I have a physical object, a silver spoon coined with my name and birth date on it.”
This is what Polish Holocaust survivor Elzbieta Ficowska recalled when asked about what image comes to mind when she thinks of the Holocaust.
Ficowska, who was born in the Warsaw Ghetto, was a baby when she was saved by a Polish family.
“It was hidden on my body with me when I was passed from the [Warsaw] Ghetto to the Arian side,” she told The Jerusalem Post. “Thanks to this I know my true birth date and name, which other people like me, from this exhibition, who share the same story – don't know.
“This is the only true connector to this other world to which I was supposed to belong,” Ficowska added.
Ficowska is one of 15 Jewish child survivors being featured in the “My Jewish Parents, My Polish Parents” project and exhibition set to open on Thursday at the Kiryat Motskin Library, near Haifa. The exhibition tells the story of 15 children born between 1939 and 1942, who were saved, “thanks to the boundless love of parents who entrusted their children,” by Polish families, and “the courage of the people” who took them in and “recognized them as their own sons and daughters,” the exhibition organizers explained. 
Together with the Association of “Children of the Holocaust" in Poland, the Polish Institute in Tel Aviv is hosting the exhibition in Israel for the next two months, and there are also plans to move exhibition to other locations across the country.
Joanna Hofman, the director of the Polish Institute in Tel Aviv, explained that this is a story about “the most important thing - life, morality and humanity.”
Hofman told the Post that it’s important to tell to these stories to “preserve the memory of those who survived and were saved from the Holocaust, especially children.
“They were adopted by Polish families and all their life they tried to find a bridge or link between their Jewish and Polish parents,” she said. “[The exhibition is about] the struggle to find their own identity, growing up in Polish families in a different culture, and only later realizing that they came from Jewish families.”
Hofman highlighted that these “these are exceptional stories of those who were taken from ghettos, sometimes even in suitcases to the Arian side, [and it was done] to save one children. “It’s an amazing story of how many people were involved just to save the life of one child,” she continued. “Those children...very often talk so warmly about their adoptive parents and still managed to get through the trauma of living with this double identity.”
According to Hofman, the aim of the exhibition is to share these stories, especially for next generations, so that the tragedy of the Holocaust will be never forgotten.
“It’s also to show that accusing the whole nation in antisemitism is not reasonable and in those dark and dramatic times, individuals, humans, behaved differently,” she said. “Some of them had huge heart and courage, while others showed the ugly side of humanity.”
Ficowska told the Post that as a survivor, it’s very important that the exhibition has come to Israel, “because at the end this is a universal story.
“Many people in Israel think about Poland with sentimental feelings because they, including  myself, lost their families there, [but] this is not the real picture of Poland,” she said. “There are good and bad people everywhere and this is a story about the good people. Some people say Poland is antisemitic country, which is not true, and some ome people say that Poland is a country of only heroes, which is also not true.”
Ficowska emphasized that “there were indeed some heroes and this exhibition is about them.”
Recalling her story, Ficowska said she was taken out of the Warsaw Ghetto in 1942 by a man named Paweł Bussold, the stepson of her adoptive mother.
“He put me in a crate and hid among bricks that he was taking out of the ghetto,” she said. “My real mother sometimes telephoned from the ghetto... She missed me, she wanted for a moment to hear the voice of her child. She could have saved herself — on the aryan side there was a man, who promised to hide and take care of her.”
Her mother declined because she didn’t want to be separated from her parents.
“Even though I was too small to remember her, I shall never forget my Jewish mother. I would not recognize her face on a photograph, but I see her in my dreams,” Ficowska said.
She stressed that her adoptive mother, Stanisława Bussoldowa, who was a midwife, “offered me a childhood full of happiness and love.”
Bussoldowa worked closely in the ghetto with well-known Righteous Among the Nations Irena Sendler.
“She used to put on her band with the Star of David and went to the ghetto to deliver babies,” Ficowska said. “She did deliveries to Jewish mothers hiding on the Aryan side, she hid Jewish toddlers in her house, and she mediated in placing them with Polish families.
“I stayed with her for good,” she said, adding that her step mother was nearly 60 years old at the time.
“I received a lot of full and conscious love from her foster mother” and was “even spoiled as a child... All the people around me did their best to make my life happy.”
Despite her foster mother hiding her real identity,  Ficowska was 17 “when I accidentally found out that everything I knew about myself was untrue.
“My parents and family died, and I am a Jewish child who was miraculously saved,” she recalled. “I did not want to be disloyal towards my mother or cause her pain.”
At the time, she simply put this information out of her mind, and for many years didn’t talk about it.
But when “my own daughter was six months old, I understood what separation with her child must have meant to my mother. I suddenly grasped it... And I started searching for traces of my Jewish family.
“Both of my dead mothers are with me and shall stay with me to the end. Their presence reminds me that there is nothing more devastating than hatred and nothing more precious than human kindness,” she concluded.


Tags Haifa Holocaust poland
