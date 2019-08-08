Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

FBI offers $20,000 for info on arsons at Chabad Centers near Boston

The Bureau released new surveillance footage of the suspect.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 8, 2019 01:04
1 minute read.
An FBI vehicle

An FBI vehicle. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMR ALFIKY)

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for at least three arsons in Chabad Centers in Massachusetts, the Bureau announced on Tuesday.

The first fire occurred on May 11 at the Chabad Center for Jewish Life Arlington-Belmont in Arlington, a Boston suburb, but did little damage and was put out easily.

On May 16, a second fire started at the same location, and then approximately an hour later another fire started about 12 miles away at the Chabad Jewish Center in Needham. No one was hurt in the fires and the damage was minimal.



In the aftermath of the fires, the Anti-Defamation League also offered $15,000 for relevant information about the arsonist.

The FBI and the local police forces have been investigating the incidents as possible hate crimes.

They also released surveillance footage of the episodes. According to the FBI statement, the footage shows a man approximately 5’11” wearing a dark jacket with a hood pulled over his head and Khaki pants, slowly walking to and from the locations where the fires were set.



Arlington, which is less than 10 miles northwest of Boston, has seen a number of antisemitic and racist incidents in recent years, including a widely reported incident one year ago in which 14 juveniles admitted to painting anti-Semitic and homophobic graffiti and vandalism at the public high school.

JTA contributed to this report.


Related Content

Mourners take part in a vigil near the border fence between Mexico and the U.S after a mass shooting
August 8, 2019
El Paso’s diverse Jewish community grapples with a mass shooting

By JOSEFIN DOLSTEN/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings