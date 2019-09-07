Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Famous French Jewish writer's memoir is made into a second movie

By CURT SCHLEIER/JTA
September 7, 2019 11:33
1 minute read.
Famous French Jewish writer's memoir is made into a second movie

PROMISE AT DAWN. (photo credit: EDEN CINEMA)

A new cinematic adaptation of a memoir by Romain Gary, once one of France’s most famous Jewish authors, opens in New York on Friday.

Gary, born to Lithuanian Jews, was the only novelist to win the Goncourt Prize, or the equivalent of France’s Pultizer, twice — once using a pseudonym, since authors are only allowed to win it once. He became a literary celebrity and was married to actress Jean Seberg for eight years.

Both he and Seberg would eventually commit suicide (separately), after the end of their relationship.

Gary’s memoir “Promise at Dawn” was previously adapted into a film in 1970. The current one features Pierre Niney and Charlotte Gainsbourg (a star in her own right but also the daughter of French Jewish singer Serge Gainsbourg).

In the story, Gary’s mother Nina (played by Gainsbourg) lives for Romain (played by Niney), overpowering him with her love. The film follows the pair from Vilna to Nice during World War II, where one of the few constants is the anti-Semitism they both face.

The persecution doesn’t end when Gary enlists in the French Air Force. He does not pass because he is seen as sufficiently French enough — and a Jew. Ultimately he joins the free French Army and fights for DeGaulle while stationed in Africa. He flies several missions there and later in Europe, where he heroically saves his crew.

The film gets a national rollout after its New York debut.


Related Content

September 7, 2019
Dutch neo-Nazi group to protest ‘Zionist lobby’ outside Israeli Embassy

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings