Fight against antisemitism goes viral with ‘Stop this Story’ campaign

The fight against the resurgence of antisemitism is being taken to social media in an effort to broaden awareness of the problem and create a modern and relevant dialogue about this ancient scourge. The “Stop this Story!” campaign initiated by the European Jewish Congress has secured the support of global celebrities and influencers such as Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli, actress Vanessa Kirby of the hit Netflix show The Crown, sex therapist and Holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth, former NBA player Omri Casspi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to help spread the message. The campaign is being conducted on Instagram, YouTube and other platforms and utilizes Instagram’s new 3D effects capability, and the various personalities involved in the project have created images of themselves holding up their hands bearing the words “Stop this Story.” In addition, a time-lapse video project, featuring Dr. Ruth Westheimer, 91, the world-renowned sex therapist, media personality and Holocaust survivor, will be posted on Instagram and other social media platforms in a series of stories. The video highlights the never-ending story of antisemitism, utilizing impressive visual techniques.“Using these technologies, including Time lapse, the endless story of antisemitism, from the 1930's to the year 2020, will show the world that antisemitism did not end with the Holocaust and is gaining steam again to frightening levels,” EJC said.
The campaign comes following several incidents of violent, antisemitic terrorism such as the recent machete attack in Monsey, New York and the Jersey City shooting in December 2019, the Halle synagogue shooting in Germany in October 2019, the Poway shooting in California in April 2019, and the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in October 2018.Antisemitic incidents in the US, the UK, and France are at record highs, while recent surveys by the European Union, CNN, and the Anti-Defamation League have all demonstrated worryingly high levels of antisemitic sentiment and belief across the Western world. “Antisemitism, in all its various forms, harms Jews around the world on a daily basis, whether in their homes, streets, schools, universities, synagogues, and online,” said Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the World Holocaust Forum Foundation and the European Jewish Congress upon the launch of the Stop this Story campaign.“This phenomenon causes more than 80% of the Jews of Europe to fear for their safety and more than 40% of them to consider leaving their homes and communities. The best way to spread any message today is through social media because social networks and those who use them have the power to make the necessary changes in our societies.” Kantor added. "Instagram users are a significant demographic segment that is growing rapidly, and I have always argued that the best way to fight any form of prejudice is through education and awareness. Creating awareness of the story of antisemitism is the first step necessary to stopping it.”The campaign has been launched ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem next week, entitled "Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism" which will take place at the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem.The President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella, President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and H.R.H Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, are among the leaders who will participate in the event.
