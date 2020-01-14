The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Fight against antisemitism goes viral with ‘Stop this Story’ campaign

Bar Refaeli, Dr. Ruth, The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby, President Reuven Rivlin helping spread message against global resurgence of Jew hatred

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 14, 2020 12:58
Bar Refaeli and Omri Casspi participate in ‘Stop this Story’ campaign (photo credit: EUROPEAN JEWISH CONGRESS)
Bar Refaeli and Omri Casspi participate in ‘Stop this Story’ campaign
(photo credit: EUROPEAN JEWISH CONGRESS)
The fight against the resurgence of antisemitism is being taken to social media in an effort to broaden awareness of the problem and create a modern and relevant dialogue about this ancient scourge.
The “Stop this Story!” campaign initiated by the European Jewish Congress has secured the support of global celebrities and influencers such as Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli, actress Vanessa Kirby of the hit Netflix show The Crown, sex therapist and Holocaust survivor Dr. Ruth, former NBA player Omri Casspi and Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to help spread the message.
The campaign is being conducted on Instagram, YouTube and other platforms and utilizes Instagram’s new 3D effects capability, and the various personalities involved in the project have created images of themselves holding up their hands bearing the words “Stop this Story.”
In addition, a time-lapse video project, featuring Dr. Ruth Westheimer, 91, the world-renowned sex therapist, media personality and Holocaust survivor, will be posted on Instagram and other social media platforms in a series of stories. The video highlights the never-ending story of antisemitism, utilizing impressive visual techniques.
“Using these technologies, including Time lapse, the endless story of antisemitism, from the 1930's to the year 2020, will show the world that antisemitism did not end with the Holocaust and is gaining steam again to frightening levels,” EJC said.


The campaign comes following several incidents of violent, antisemitic terrorism such as the recent machete attack in Monsey, New York and the Jersey City shooting in December 2019, the Halle synagogue shooting in Germany in October 2019, the Poway shooting in California in April 2019, and the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in October 2018.
Antisemitic incidents in the US, the UK, and France are at record highs, while recent surveys by the European Union, CNN, and the Anti-Defamation League have all demonstrated worryingly high levels of antisemitic sentiment and belief across the Western world.
“Antisemitism, in all its various forms, harms Jews around the world on a daily basis, whether in their homes, streets, schools, universities, synagogues, and online,” said Dr. Moshe Kantor, President of the World Holocaust Forum Foundation and the European Jewish Congress upon the launch of the Stop this Story campaign.
“This phenomenon causes more than 80% of the Jews of Europe to fear for their safety and more than 40% of them to consider leaving their homes and communities. The best way to spread any message today is through social media because social networks and those who use them have the power to make the necessary changes in our societies.” Kantor added.
"Instagram users are a significant demographic segment that is growing rapidly, and I have always argued that the best way to fight any form of prejudice is through education and awareness. Creating awareness of the story of antisemitism is the first step necessary to stopping it.”
The campaign has been launched ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem next week, entitled "Remembering the Holocaust, Fighting Antisemitism" which will take place at the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum in Jerusalem.
The President of France Emmanuel Macron, President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella,  President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and H.R.H Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, are among the leaders who will participate in the event.


Tags Bar Refaeli social media Dr. Ruth Westheimer antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Political parties are better together By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach The myth of Jewish privilege and intellectual superiority By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Mike Evans Donald Trump: Rogue leaders never calculated he would be this strong By MIKE EVANS
Devsena Mishra India and Israel should develop options in tech industry By DEVSENA MISHRA
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by