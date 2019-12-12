Funeral information for Jersey City shooting victims released

Funeral information for the two Jewish victims of the Jersey City shooting on Tuesday was released, Vos Is Neias reported. Both funerals will be on Wednesday night.Moshe Hersh Deutsch’s funeral will be at 8:00 PM at the Satmar Bais Medrash on Rodney Street in Williamsburg. Leah Mindel Ferencz’s funeral will be at 8:00 PM at 127 Martin Luther King Blvd in Jersey City.On Tuesday, two gunmen drove into the small ultra-Orthodox community and opened fire at a kosher grocery store, killing Ferencz, who owned the store with her husband, and Deutsch.Miguel Jason Rodriguez was identified as the third civilian victim of the shooting.Veteran police officer Joe Seals, a father of five, was also killed.The two shooters also died in the attack. One of the shooters was identified as David Anderson and was at one time a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, whose members believe that they are descendants of the ancient Israelites and adhere to both Judaic and Christian beliefs. In the U-Haul used in the attack a note with religious writings was found.