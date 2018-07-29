Gal Gadot is all the answers on Jeopardy

(L-R) Patty Jenkins, Chris Pine and Gal Gadot speak onstage at the Warner Bros. 'Wonder Woman 1984' theatrical panel during Comic-Con International 2018 at San Diego Convention Center on July 21, 2018 in San Diego, California.
(photo credit: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES/AFP)
In the same week that Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai made her American TV debut, Israeli and Jewish celebrities made their presence known all over US TV networks.
On Thursday night, the iconic game show Jeopardy dedicated an entire category to Israeli actress Gal Gadot.
The contestants – who managed to get every question correct – were asked about Gadot’s Israeli TV roots, and her roles in the Fast and the Furious franchise and the 2010 comedy Date Night, among other facts about the actress.
But Gadot wasn’t the only Israeli celebrity on TV last week. Over on Jimmy Kimmel Live
, the host welcomed singer Dennis Lloyd to perform.
Lloyd – a stage name for Tel Aviv native Nir Tibor – performed his hit single “Nevermind” on the show Wednesday night. Billboard magazine called it a “rousing” and “pulsing performance.”
And while Los Angeles comedian Elon Gold might not be Israeli, he certainly brought some Jewish pride to The Late Late Show
with James Corden on Thursday night.
Gold, a fixture on the Jewish stand-up scene who has performed several times in Israel, did a six-minute set on the late night show.
The comedian started off by asking, “Where my people at? Jews in the house?” to a series of cheers from the studio audience – and a raised hand from Israeli guitarist Hagar Ben-Ari who plays in the show’s band.
Gold – with a slightly more risque set than he gave on a recent Israeli tour – had the audience roaring with laughter.