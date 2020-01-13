The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

George Soros named philanthropist of the year

The Open Society Foundations founder has been picked as Inside Philanthropy's 2019 Philanthropist of the Year.

By DEBORAH DAHAN  
JANUARY 13, 2020 13:20
Billionaire investor George Soros speaks to the audience at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
Billionaire investor George Soros speaks to the audience at the Schumpeter Award in Vienna, Austria June 21, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)
George Soros, founder and chair of the Open Society Foundations, has been named as Inside Philanthropy's 2019 Philanthropist of the Year.
“No donor is doing more to push back against the rising tide of authoritarianism worldwide,” Inside Philanthropy, a website focusing on large philanthropic foundations and wealthy donors, declared.
Among his different fights, Inside Philanthropy recognized Soros' recent pledge to donate over $800 million to support academic freedom in Central Europe. The $800 million should support the efforts of the Central European University (CEU) established by Soros, as the institution recently opened its new campus in Vienna.
CEU had to move the bulk of its courses out of Hungary following the country's decision to ban foreign-registered universities that do not also offer courses in their home country.
The Hungarian-born liberal philanthropist Soros founded the Open Society Foundations in 1979 to promote democracies around the world and to support "individuals and organizations fighting for freedom of expression, accountable government, and societies that promote justice and equality".
Inside Philanthropy also recognized Soros’s 35-year-old son Alexander as the Most Intriguing Heir in 2019.



Tags hungary George Soros philanthropy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unbearable hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Letters January 13,2020: Black mark on hatred of Jews By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Emily Schrader The demonization of the two-state solution By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by