German antisemitism commissioner calls on Merkel to exit Iran nuke deal

One of Germany’s leading commissioners tasked with combating contemporary antisemitism on Monday urged Chancellor Angela Merkel to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal to protect Israel’s security and impose sanctions on Tehran.



Uwe Becker, Commissioner of the Hessian Federal State Government for Jewish Life and the Fight Against Antisemitism, told The Jerusalem Post that, “The current escalation with Israel should be reason enough for Germany to advocate the declaration of the [Iran nuclear] agreement, which has been undermined by Iran, as what it already is, namely dead, and for the necessary sanctions against Tehran to become effective again in its entirety.”

Becker said, “If Germany takes its reason for state [raison d'État] seriously, it must immediately freeze its relations with Iran and thus send a clear and unequivocal signal to the Iranian leadership. It is not a question of a policy against the Iranian people, who are even deprived of important freedom rights by their own government, but of a clear position towards the political leadership in Tehran."The reason of state is above possible economic interests.”Merkel delivered a speech to the Israeli Knesset in 2018 in which she declared Israel’s security interests to be part of Germany’s raison d'État.Merkel said at the time that Israel’s security is “non-negotiable” for her government.She faced criticism over the last years for her administration’s aggressive support of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the formal name for the Iran nuclear agreement that was supposed to curb Iran’s atomic program in exchange for sanctions relief. The United States classifies Iran's regime the leading international state-sponsor of terrorism and announced its withdrawal last year from the atomic accord because it did not stop Tehran's drive to obtain nuclear weapons.Becker is the first antisemitism commissioner in Germany to urge Merkel to pull the plug on the JCPOA and re-impose economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.On Monday, the Iranian regime-controlled Tehran Times outlet reported that Major General Hossein Salami, head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps ( IRGC ), said regarding the Jewish state that “This regime should be wiped off the world’s geography and this is not an ideal or dream anymore.”Germany’s government has not responded to the statement of genocidal antisemitism targeting Israel from Salami.Becker said, “The European Union is still holding fast to the mistaken idea that there is still something like a treaty to which the Iranian regime would feel bound. Europe is already negligently putting its own security at risk, for it is not only the increased number of missile tests in 2018 with medium-range weapons that can reach the territory of the EU that show just how fire-threatening European naivety can be. Even the recent escalation in the Middle East makes Tehran's true intentions shine through the peace mask that has been put on to the West.”Becker added, “The Iranian medium-range missiles are only really effective in their real and therefore also deterrent role if they can also be equipped with nuclear weapons. If you now add one and one together and look at Iran's increased missile tests from last year, you can quickly come to the conclusion that Iran is striving to achieve precisely the same level of effectiveness behind the treaties that have been signed. How far the tests themselves already violate the international legal regulations of the agreement does not really seem to be of interest. The time has come for Europe to realize that the EU is being cheated by the Iranian leadership. Those who have put all their energy into the nuclear deal, which basically did not contain any false intention on the part of the Western world, seem paralyzed by their supposed 'success in negotiations' and obviously do not want to admit reality.”The 2015 Iran nuclear deal did not cover Tehran's ballistic missile program.When asked about Becker’s comment, Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert did not respond to a Post press query. Becker is a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party and was a former deputy mayor and city treasurer in Frankfurt.Seibert refuses to answer Post queries about criticism directed at Merkel about her alleged appeasement toward Iran. Seibert’s predecessor ,Ulrich Wilhelm, previously reached out to the Post to provide information about vital security matters affecting Israel-German relations. Wilhelm went as far as apologizing to the Post when a Post media query was not answered in a timely manner. It is unclear what is motivating Seibert’s lack of transparency.The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s chief Nazi-hunter, Efraim Zuroff, in September, accused Merkel of appeasing Iran’s regime by promoting business with Tehran in Berlin. Zuroff told Post that the German government’s foreign policy recalls, “Shades of Munich 1938, only this time it’s the Germans who think that they can achieve ‘Peace in our times,’ by appeasing a totalitarian, fundamentalist regime intent on genocide of Jews. The participation of German ministry officials in an event to encourage business with the mullahs makes the pronouncements by Chancellor Merkel (Israel’s security is a national interest of the Federal Republic) and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (I entered politics because of Auschwitz) ring embarrassingly hollow.”

