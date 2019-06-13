German site aims to help in reporting and response to antisemitism

People wear kippas as they attend a demonstration in front of a Jewish synagogue, to denounce an anti-Semitic attack on a young man wearing a kippa in the capital earlier this month, in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018.. (photo credit: FABRIZIO BENSCH / REUTERS)

A new website aimed at helping users report and respond to antisemitism was launched on Wednesday by Felix Klein, the German government's commissioner to combat antisemitism who in May called for German Jews to avoid wearing kippot in public, the Algemeiner reported.





The site, "Stop Antisemitismus," was conceived by Sarah Levy, a freelance journalist from Hamburg.

Kelin emphasized that "the state cannot do everything," urging "the courage of civil society" to join the fight.

35 authentic examples of antisemitism encountered in the workplace, at school, in public and in other social settings are displayed on the site. "Some are openly anti-Semitic, others are hidden," explains the homepage of the website. "Behind every quote you will find out what is problematic about it. How you might react at the moment. And who supports you in this."

The examples include Jewish facial stereotypes, conspiracy theories about Jews controlling the world and the claim that Jews use the Holocaust for sympathy to distract attention from the State of Israel's "atrocities" against the Palestinians, according to the Algemeiner.

“I hate the Jews, they are not like us,” reads a quote from one of the examples taken from an immigrant Palestinian high school student. “They stole our land. Because of them, my parents no longer have a home.”

The suggested response on the site for this statement pointed out that the word "hate" is a violent term and explained the racism in the idea of "not like us," while also arguing against the claim that Israel is an illegitimate or racist undertaking.

"Denying Israel’s right to exist is antisemitic," the site explained. "Yes, there were evictions of Palestinians — after a war started by the Arab countries. Others left their homeland because they were asked to do so by Arab leaders."

The site also pointed out the "850,000 Jews expelled from Arab countries and Iran [after the creation of Israel] in 1948."

The launch of the "Stop Antisemitismus" site coincided with the commemoration day for Anne Frank. At the launch event, Klein praised "the great ensemble of actors" who created the site, including national representative bodies of the German Jewish and Muslim communities.

The Anne Frank Educational Centre, the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the Central Council of Muslims in Germany and the Step 21 Initiative for Tolerance cooperated on the project.

