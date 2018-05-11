May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Greek Jews to hold silent protest against antisemitism

Following desecration of a Jewish cemetery, the World Jewish Congress supports the Jews of Greece in their stand against hatred.

By
May 11, 2018 17:49
1 minute read.
Greek Jews to hold silent protest against antisemitism

Holocaust survivor Greek Jew Gianna Dartzoglou-Sabikario stands next to a holocaust monument in Thessaloniki January 27, 2005, marking the 60 years from the liberation from the Nazi's death camp at Auschwitz. An estimate of 50,000 Greek Jews were killed at death camps during World War II.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Members of the Greek Jewish community and Greek government officials and public figures will protest this Sunday against the desecration of a Jewish cemetery near Athens discovered on May 6.



Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“The World Jewish Congress abhors the despicable and cowardly act of desecrating Jewish property and stands firmly with the local Jewish community," said WJC CEO Robert Singer in a press release, adding that "every citizen of Greece deserves the full protection of its government. We thank Athens Mayor Giorgis Kaminis for publicly condemning this anti-Semitic act, and urge other politicians and authorities to follow suit."

Before World War II, Greece was home to large and vibrant Jewish communities, especially in Athens and Thessaloniki. These communities were largely destroyed by the Nazis after the German occupation of Greece in April 1941.

Jewish life in Greece still flourishes, but the emergence of the Radical Right Golden Dawn party, which is often described as a neo-Nazi party, is a cause of growing concern.

President Reuven Rivlin visited the Holocaust monument in Thessaloniki during a state visit in February and spoke out against renewed antisemitism, extremism, racism and neo-Nazism.


Related Content

Lithuanian students to lay the memorial capsule into the foundation of The Lost Shtetl Museum
May 10, 2018
Lost Shtetl Museum breaks ground in moving ceremony

By ILANIT CHERNICK

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut