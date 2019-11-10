Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Greek prime minister endorses universal definition of antisemitism

The IHRA defines antisemitism as "“a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews."

By
November 10, 2019 07:39
Greek prime minister endorses universal definition of antisemitism

New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis waves at supporters after voting at a polling station, during the general election in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism on November 8.

“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities," according to the IHRA.

"To effectively combat antisemitism requires leaders who are willing to speak out and take action against the persistent hatred of Jews," said American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris.

Harris praised the Greek prime minister, saying "Thanks to Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Greece has joined the growing list of nations agreeing on defining antisemitism, including 13 European Union member states, though much more is needed to develop and implement concrete action plans."


Related Content

Seth Meyers arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.
November 10, 2019
Seth Meyers comes out with Netflix special, claims to be 'Jewish enough'

By TAMAR BEERI

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings