Greek prime minister endorses universal definition of antisemitism

New Democracy conservative party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis waves at supporters after voting at a polling station, during the general election in Athens, Greece, July 7, 2019.. (photo credit: REUTERS)

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis endorsed the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism on November 8.



“Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities," according to the IHRA.

"To effectively combat antisemitism requires leaders who are willing to speak out and take action against the persistent hatred of Jews," said American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris.Harris praised the Greek prime minister, saying "Thanks to Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Greece has joined the growing list of nations agreeing on defining antisemitism, including 13 European Union member states, though much more is needed to develop and implement concrete action plans."

