‘Hamilton’: The Jewish man behind the porn parody

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Eitan Levine is the man behind Hamiltoe. No not, Hamilton, but the porn parody loosely themed around the smash hit Broadway sensation.



When I first met the comedian/journalist hybrid,I was one of a handful of avid listeners to his late-night college radio show for his alma mater, Yeshivah University. The show was an eclectic mix including talk-show segments and a reoccurring appearance of Vinterskugge, a five minute and fifteen second song by Norwegian black metal band Isengard.

Now, with over 2,500 followers on twitter, Levine has come a long way. Often sporting a baseball cap and t-shirt, even he will admit he is not your average winner for an adult-film equivalent to the Oscars.With no background in porn, besides as a spectator, the 29-year-old, won an AVN Award for "Best Clever Title," on Tuesday.In fact, Levine's parody was nominated for four separate awards in the adult video industry, including best sound track, best featurette, and best marketing campaign for an individual project.“I think everyone watches porn, to be completely honest,” Levine said. “It’s a bigger red flag now if you don’t watch porn. If you don’t have a computer full of porn, you must have a freezer full of human feet.”Raised as a Modern Orthodox Jew from Springfield, New Jersey, Levine didn’t feel conflicted about writing a script for a pornography film. He felt it was “a natural extension,” of his comedy. He wasn’t in the porn industry, merely taking advantage of a “silly opportunity.”Hamiltoe was an accident for Levine. While at Elite Daily, he was filmed working odd jobs, spending a few days in the circus, as a paparazzi and then finally pitching porn titles to WoodRocket, a porn producer who specializes in porn comedies such as Strokemon and Game of Bones.Calling his experience as a Paparazzi “terrifying,” something about stalking Gigi Hadid at Panera Bread didn’t sit right for him. Yet, WoodRocket loved the comedian’s pitch. After hearing about Alexander Hamiltoe, the man who invented the threesome in 1769, WoodRocket encouraged him to write a script.Clever things come naturally to the now Upper Westsider. When asked if his fans should be expecting an Israeli-Palestinian Conflict porn parody, he said “Yea, for sure – let me come up with a something, intifada, outafada, skintafada.”While Levine makes light of politics, he is rather vocal on Facebook and Twitter, tweeting “Daily Mailmust have pulled a back muscle trying to spin this title against Israel,” in 2016, where the title of an article for the British tabloid was ‘Palestinian girl, 13, who was shot dead as she tried to stab an Israeli guard is laid to rest in emotional scenes in the West Bank.’During an interview with The Jerusalem Post, Levine said, “my whole take on comedy, is you can make fun of anything you want, but you have to acknowledge that people have the right to disagree.”Levine started his comedy career battling cancer at the age of 10. He had a lot of downtime and that’s when he started writing a journal full of jokes, he told the Jewish Standard. When Levine was 15 he then performed at the Stress Factory, a comedy club in New Brunswick and “It was unlike anything I’d ever done,” Levine continued.Since then, Levine has continued to perform and has made many appearances at PIT and Magnet Theater in New York. While doing a short stint at the Orthodox Union and majoring in marketing, Levine later moved on to journalism writing for Elite Daily, Cheddar, and Mashable.When asked about how his parents felt about his comedy career, he said that they are overall very supportive. But, Hamiltoe, has “been a tougher pill to swallow.” Filming a documentary about writing his porn parody, Levine caught his mother’s initial reaction to Hamiltoe on tape. She had told Levine that, “I would have rather you have joined ISIS than do this.”While slowly working on getting his parents on board, we speculated whether Levine would make it to Yeshiva University’s Wikipedia’s notable alumni page. “I think at this point, they couldn’t not tag me,” Levine joked.Hamiltoe might have been a “silly” opportunity, but we are expecting this up-coming comedian’s Wikipedia page in no time.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



