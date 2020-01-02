Hanukkah celebration lights up Iraqi Kurdistan at prophet's tomb

Kurdish Jews lit the hanukkiah and celebrated the Hanukkah holiday in the Christian majority town of al-Qosh in Iraqi Kurdistan for the first time in history during the holiday last week, according to AFP.Al-Qosh, located about 50 kilometers north of Mosul, is where the prophet Nahum is believed to be buried. Nahum is one of the minor prophets whose prophecy is recorded in the Tanakh or Old Testament.
Around 20 Kurdish Jews gathered in the town to celebrate the "festival of lights." Some came from Israel, but the majority were from the three provinces that make up Iraqi Kurdistan.
"It’s the first time we are celebrating Hanukkah in Iraqi Kurdistan," said Ranj Cohen, one of the organizers, to AFP."Coexistence has always been one of the privileges of the Kurdistan Region," said Hemn Faraydun, a member of the Jewish community, said to Kurdistan 24 news at the ceremony. Faraydun stressed that the region stayed safe against ISIS attacks.Cohen, an Iraqi Kurd, is planning on holding Sabbath services at the tomb of the prophet Nahum once it's renovated. Cohen told Kurdistan 24 that the community celebrates Hanukkah at the tomb every year.The restoration of the tomb began about three years ago with a $1 million US grant accompanied by funding from the Kurdistan Regional Government and private donors. The renovations should be completed by May. The tomb has been guarded by a Christian family who reportedly promised the town’s long-departed rabbi to safeguard it.The Kurdish Regional Government appointed Sherzad Mamsani as the Jewish representative of the Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs in 2015, with the aim of rehabilitating Jewish culture in the area, preserving the rights of Kurdish Jews there, as well as “for the grievances of Kurdish Jewish refugees with regard to the Arabization and genocide campaigns of the Iraqi central government.”In 2015, Dr. Mordechai Zaken, head of minority affairs in the Public Security Ministry, stressed that "there is no Jewish community in Kurdistan – no synagogues, no Jewish activity whatsoever." There were many Kurds with Israeli passports and many with Jewish origins in 2015, but they were all Muslim, according to Zaken.Before the establishment of the State of Israel, there were about 150,000 Jews in Iraq. In 1941, 180 Jews were killed in a pogrom called the Farhud. Most Iraqi Jews left soon after the State of Israel was formed. On Saturday, an Iraqi anti-corruption commission announced that it had stopped an attempt to smuggle antiquities out of the country, including a copy of the Tanakh. Tamara Zieve and Ariel Ben Solomon contributed to this report.
AMAZING: The Jewish community in Iraqi #Kurdistan lit #Hanukkah candles at 2,700-year old Tomb of Prophet Nahum in Al Qosh.When the last Jews of Al Qosh fled, an Assyrian Christian family promised to guard the tomb. pic.twitter.com/gVk2wTFK8P— Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) January 1, 2020
