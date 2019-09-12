Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Health care org. with ties to Boston Jews gets grant to study dementia

Hebrew Senior Life will partner with Brown University on the nationwide initiative to improve health care and quality of life for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

By PENNY SCHWARTZ/ JTA
September 12, 2019 03:48
1 minute read.
the Charles River in front of the skyline of Boston

the Charles River in front of the skyline of Boston. (photo credit: BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS)



BOSTON (JTA) —  A health care organization with historic ties to the city’s Jewish community and an Ivy League university have been awarded a $53.4 million grant by the National Institute on Aging, one of the largest federal awards ever to study dementia.

Hebrew Senior Life, an affiliate of Harvard University Medical School, will partner with Brown University on the five-year nationwide initiative to improve health care and quality of life for people living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, as well as their caregivers, according to a joint statement from HSL and Brown University.



The institutions, widely recognized as innovators in the field of elder care and research, will lead what they call a “collaboratory” of researchers from more than 30 universities and hospitals across the country. They will run up to 40 pilot programs that will develop best practices for people with dementia, and for families and caregivers.



“It’s time for Alzheimer’s and other dementias to receive the same level of research focus and investment as cancer,” said Louis Woolf, HSL president and CEO.



More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or a related dementia, with the number expected to double by 2050, according to the statement.



Hebrew Senior Life, a nonsectarian, nonprofit organization that includes a variety of senior residences and facilities across Greater Boston, was founded in 1903 in response to the needs of the Jewish community facing antisemitism, according to its website.


Related Content

September 12, 2019
Facing Jewish protest, ICE detention center reschedules public meeting

By BEN SALES/JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut