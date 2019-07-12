Herzog: Corbyn never responded to my invitation to visit Yad Vashem

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, delivers a speech in Manchester, Britain, March 22, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE)
Jeremy Corbyn never responded to Isaac Herzog’s invitation to visit Yad Vashem, the Chairman of Jewish Agency noted commenting the BBC report on antisemitism in the British Labour party at the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem on Thursday.
“When Jeremy Corbin was elected, I was Chairman of Labor and Chairman of the opposition in Israel,” Herzog recalled, adding that he extended the invitation to his British counterpart “following certain comments of his on the Holocaust.”
“I never got a reply, never ever. And he never bothered to come and see," Herzog concluded.
Herzog’s remarks came a day after the BBC broadcasted a documentary devoted to antisemitism in the Labour.
The report indicated that top figures in the party “interfered” with the disciplinary process regarding the disputes.
According to the Mirror, the party attempted to prevent the BBC from broadcasting it.
Herzog was appointment as head of the Jewish Agency replacing Natan Sharansky in June, after serving as a member of the Knesset for 15 years.
Speaking at the Hartman Institute, he also called “mind boggling, extremely disturbing and extremely dangerous” the fact that “the British labour party, where most of the Jewish community felt at home is all of a sudden fully exposed with enormous hate and antisemitism.”
“[The issue] needs to be dealt with immediately with no ifs and buts. And I think it is also a major challenge for the British political system,” he added.
