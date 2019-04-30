Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg to be awarded Poland's highest honor

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Polish President Andrzej Duda will award Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg, 93, with the Order of Merit, his country’s highest civilian distinction, the NPO From the Depths has announced. The medal will be awarded Wednesday in Krakow, the philanthropist and educator’s birthplace.



Returning to the city where he was born to “receive such a decoration is an amazingly moving event for me,” Mosberg said.

“I accept this award on behalf of myself, my wife, my children and grandchildren, and most importantly, in honor of my mother, father, siblings and six million Jews, brutally murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust,” he continued. “It is important that those who come after us are our witnesses and be sure that the tragedy of the Holocaust will never be forgotten.”

Mosberg added that he was also “dedicating the distinction to those who gave away and risked their lives to save Jews during the war, like the Ulma family from Markowa, and hoping for better relations between the Jewish and Polish people.”From the Depths is a non-profit organization whose aim is to build a shared future between Poles and Jews. The Foundation cooperates with survivors from the Holocaust and with Jewish communities from around the world, especially from Eastern Europe.For decades, Mosberg has contributed to the deepening of the dialogue between Jews and Poles, and tirelessly worked to promote education about the Holocaust around the world.“He is one of the last living survivors of Płaszów and Mauthausen,” explained Lena Klaudel, From the Depths director of its Eastern Europe Office. “When World War II broke out, Mr. Mosberg was 13 years old. In 1941, his family was sent to the ghetto in Krakow.”In 1943, the ghetto was liquidated, and his mother went to Auschwitz, where she was murdered. Mosberg and his siblings “were sent to Płaszów, and from there to numerous German Nazi concentration camps, including Mauthausen,” Klaudel explained.Infected with tuberculosis, he spent many months in an Italian sanatorium following the war. In spite of everything, “the 19-year-old swore to live a full life again [and] he made contact with Cesia Storch, a young woman from Krakow imprisoned in the camp barracks with his sisters. With a Gr. 7 education and $10 in his pocket, Edward arrived in New York City in 1951 with his new fiancée, living in Harlem with their 18-month-old daughter.”Mosberg simultaneously worked at three jobs, including suturing pocket books, earning 50 cents an hour, before becoming a successful property developer. Today, he speaks throughout the world about his personal experiences in the Holocaust, participates every year in the March of the Living, and works closely with the Shoah Foundation, Yad Vashem, the From the Depths Foundation, and other organizations that preserve the memory of the Holocaust.Edward and Cesia have three daughters and six grandchildren, and reside in New Jersey.

