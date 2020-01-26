Holocaust survivors return to Auschwitz 75 years after its liberation

It was a flight like no other. There an electric atmosphere charged with both pride and emotion.Holocaust survivors mainly from Hungary and Poland dotted the isles of the plane surrounded by loving family members as they headed to the 75th Commemoration of the Liberation of Auschwitz. The ceremony is set to take place on Monday afternoon at what was once the notorious Nazi concentration camp.For some it was their first time returning to Poland, for others it was their tenth, twentieth of even thirtieth time.One survivor stuck out his arm, a number tattooed on the inside, a second number had been inked out."I got one number, and then when they moved me to another part of the camp to work, they gave me another number and erased the first one," the man told those sitting around him. "During the High Holy Days, Mengele came to our barracks and he selected 15 children, none of whom came back."It was his 38th time going back. "It's my way of saying that I lived, we lived. Am Yisrael Chai."The story sent chills through all who heard it.As one walked around the plane, stories of survivors were being shared, some were sitting together telling each other their own experiences.Two survivors sitting in front of me were overheard chatting about their time in Buchenwald as teenagers. Both were in the youth block at the same time. They knew each other. One showed the other a picture of himself lying on the top of a bunk bed inside the barracks taken during the Holocaust.
Other stories included how the mother of a survivor managed to hoodwink the notorious Dr. Josef Mengele so her son would survive.After disembarking from the train at Auschwitz, Mengele sent his two brothers to the right. The line that gave one a chance of life.
He sent the young boy with his mother and the other children to the left. The line that led the gas chambers.
His mother told him as Mengele turned his back on them, "run to your brothers."He did. He was 16-years-old and he survived.Some of the children of Holocaust survivors accompanying one or both of their parent also sparked conversations of what life was like growing up. They didn't know life or growing up any other way, "I only realized that the way my father acted when it came to food and wasting, clothes and hoarding, was not normal when I spoke with a psychologist."My wife also became my mirror," one said.There was also an element of sadness among some of the survivors and their families with several explaining that it's extremely hard to go back."It is sad because it's a place where families were destroyed, my family were all murdered there," one woman, who said she was from Hungary recalled, tears welling up in her eyes. "It is hard, but we have to go back. It's important that my children and grandchildren know from me what happened here."Throughout the flight, I couldn't help but come to the realize what a privilege it was to be accompanying a plane full of Holocaust survivors to Poland and chat to them firsthand.It dawned on me that one day, my children will never have such an opportunity.A daunting realization.
Other stories included how the mother of a survivor managed to hoodwink the notorious Dr. Josef Mengele so her son would survive.After disembarking from the train at Auschwitz, Mengele sent his two brothers to the right. The line that gave one a chance of life.
He sent the young boy with his mother and the other children to the left. The line that led the gas chambers.
His mother told him as Mengele turned his back on them, "run to your brothers."He did. He was 16-years-old and he survived.Some of the children of Holocaust survivors accompanying one or both of their parent also sparked conversations of what life was like growing up. They didn't know life or growing up any other way, "I only realized that the way my father acted when it came to food and wasting, clothes and hoarding, was not normal when I spoke with a psychologist."My wife also became my mirror," one said.There was also an element of sadness among some of the survivors and their families with several explaining that it's extremely hard to go back."It is sad because it's a place where families were destroyed, my family were all murdered there," one woman, who said she was from Hungary recalled, tears welling up in her eyes. "It is hard, but we have to go back. It's important that my children and grandchildren know from me what happened here."Throughout the flight, I couldn't help but come to the realize what a privilege it was to be accompanying a plane full of Holocaust survivors to Poland and chat to them firsthand.It dawned on me that one day, my children will never have such an opportunity.A daunting realization.