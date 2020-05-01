The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Houston teen brothers create face masks from kippahs for the homeless

The brothers have so far collected nearly 700 kippahs through donations.

By AARON REICH  
MAY 1, 2020 07:50
$167,000 kippah (photo credit: VERYFIRSTTO)
$167,000 kippah
(photo credit: VERYFIRSTTO)
A pair of teenage brothers from Houston, Texas, have started a new project to make face masks for the city's homeless out of kippahs, CNN reported.
Brothers Matthew and Jeremy Jason came up with the idea for the project, called Kippahs to the Rescue, during a Shabbat dinner. They were discussing the new recommendations released by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), which advised Americans to wear face masks in public in an effort to help stem the further spread of COVID-19.
The brothers then realized that a kippah had a similar shape to a mask.
"The community has given us a lot, and my family wants to be a part of that," Matthew Jason told CNN. "We want to be able to help others."
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many countries and municipalities have reported a shortage of protective medical supplies such as face masks.
Understanding this, the Jason brothers went through their home and scrounged up at least 60 different kippahs, many from various bar mitzvahs or other events.
"We knew there was a mask shortage, so we used those kippahs to start production," Matthew told CNN. "From there, the idea took off."
The Jason brothers are no strangers to volunteering efforts, and spend Fridays helping to feed Houston's homeless with the nonprofit Food Without Bombs, CNN reported. It was due to this that they were keenly aware of the significant amount of risk the homeless faced due to the pandemic.
"They don't have a lot of money or access to masks," Matthew explained to CNN. "So we're like, 'Hmm, that'd actually be kind of cool to see what we could do with it.'"
Since then, the brothers have enlisted the help of the rest of the family as well as members of the family's synagogue, Brith Shalom, the latter of which set up a drop box for kippah donations, having gathered nearly 700 at the time of writing.
In a video uploaded to YouTube, Matthew explains how to convert a kippah into a mask. The steps are simple, needing to only sew a six-inch elastic strap.
"If you like this idea, I hope that you can do the same in your community and make more Kippahs to the Rescue," he says at the end of the video.


Tags American Jewry Houston homeless kippah Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo New York City Mayor de Blasio's blunder By JPOST EDITORIAL
The coronavirus's effect on the Middle East By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus has turned our attention away from other major stories By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Coping with Remembrance Day, comparing the day before, the day after By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Israel is a country, not a concept - opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by