In Ohio, signs showing blue demonic Jews as guilty of coronavirus appear

At least one sign was photographed during Saturday protests against the health restrictions imposed in the state to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 19, 2020 17:57
The "Happy Merchant" symbol is one of the many new entries in the ADL's "Hate on Display" database. (photo credit: ADL)
(photo credit: ADL)
A sign depicting Jews as demonic blue beings with a caption blaming them for the coronavirus pandemic was documented and shared on social media by Ohio-based reporter Laura Hancock on Saturday.  
 
In her tweet, it appears that the state police ignored the sign.
Protesters in Columbus Ohio marched outside the statehouse to voice their objection to the decision of state governor Mike DeWine to close schools on Saturday and enforce non-essential services to close down in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The state reported 9,000 coronavirus patients according to NPR and DeWine expressed hope the state could begin lifting these restrictions in early May.  
 
Several US protests were reported on as citizens expressed anger over the forced stay-at-home policy and claimed they should make their own decisions and not the government. US President Donald Trump called in a tweet to “liberate Virginia” and hinted that the US second amendment, seen as the right to bear arms, is threatened by the new health orders.  
 
While cases of Jews being refused service or causing alarm due to a misconception Haredi Jews carry a greater risk of being infected with the virus than other Americans, few people seem to seriously consider that coronavirus originated with Jewish people.  
   


