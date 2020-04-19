In Ohio, signs showing blue demonic Jews as guilty of coronavirus appear



#coronavirus #ohio pic.twitter.com/tcbF7MzEuZ And #Antisemitism April 18, 2020 A sign depicting Jews as demonic blue beings with a caption blaming them for the coronavirus pandemic was documented and shared on social media by Ohio -based reporter Laura Hancock on Saturday.

In her tweet, it appears that the state police ignored the sign.Protesters in Columbus Ohio marched outside the statehouse to voice their objection to the decision of state governor Mike DeWine to close schools on Saturday and enforce non-essential services to close down in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.



The state reported 9,000 coronavirus patients according to NPR and DeWine expressed hope the state could begin lifting these restrictions in early May.



Several US protests were reported on as citizens expressed anger over the forced stay-at-home policy and claimed they should make their own decisions and not the government. US President Donald Trump called in a tweet to “liberate Virginia” and hinted that the US second amendment, seen as the right to bear arms, is threatened by the new health orders.

